In Gujarat's Mitana village, three attackers assaulted a man at night, but his loyal dog Johnny chased them off, preventing a robbery. Police are investigating using CCTV footage and local accounts.

In a gripping tale of loyalty and courage, a pet dog named Johnny thwarted a violent attack on his owner in Gujarat’s Mitana village under Tankara taluka.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2 AM on April 12 when three unknown assailants scaled the wall of a farm house and launched a sudden attack on Amitbhai Theba, who was asleep on a cot outside his field-side home.

Startled awake by punches and a heavy blow to the head, Amitbhai managed to run toward the spot where his dog was tied. In a desperate move, he untied Johnny and let him loose.

What followed was nothing short of heroic—Johnny immediately lunged at the attackers, chasing them into the night and forcing them to flee empty-handed.

Following the attempted assault, Amitbhai lodged a complaint at Tankara police station against the three unidentified men. Local media reports said that the police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Officers visited the crime scene, questioned nearby residents, and have obtained CCTV footage that may provide crucial leads.

The story has drawn attention for highlighting not just a terrifying moment of rural crime but also the unwavering loyalty of a pet. Johnny, the brave dog, has become a local legend overnight, proving once again that pets truly are a family’s fiercest protectors.