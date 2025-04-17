In another shocking crime from Meerut, a woman having an extramarital affair conspired with her lover and strangled husband. She later tried to pass it off as death by snake bite.

Barely a month after the gruesome murder of 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput whose body parts were stuffed inside a blue drum by his wife and her lover, Meerut is once again witnessed a spine-chilling crime.

This time, 25-year-old Amit Kashyap, also known as Mickey, was found dead on his bed with a venomous snake lying beside him. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning.

While initial reports suggested Amit succumbed to multiple snake bites, the post-mortem report revealed that the actual cause of death was strangulation.

As investigation intensified, Amit’s wife, Ravita, broke down and confessed to a conspiracy hatched with her lover, Amardeep who was Amit’s friend.

SP Dehat Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, “Ravita had an extramarital affair with Amardeep, who was a friend of her husband. When Amit learned of their relationship, it led to regular disputes between him and his wife.”

To eliminate her husband and avoid suspicion, Ravita orchestrated a twisted murder plot. She bought a venomous snake for Rs 1,000, strangled Amit in his sleep, and then kept the snake under his corpse to create the illusion of a deadly snakebite.

During questioning, both Ravita and Amardeep confessed to their roles in the crime.