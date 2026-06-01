TDP's selection for 4 AP Rajya Sabha seats intensifies, with Nara Lokesh aides Chintakayala Vijay and Kilaru Rajesh as frontrunners. The party may reward organisational loyalty, while allies Jana Sena and BJP also eye seats.

Political activity within the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has intensified ahead of the filling of four Rajya Sabha vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, with party insiders indicating that the leadership may use the opportunity to reward individuals who played significant roles in strengthening the party's organisational and digital infrastructure. Among the names attracting considerable attention is Chintakayala Vijay, son of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. Widely regarded as a key figure behind the party's digital operations, Vijay has worked closely with TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in shaping the party's online outreach and election campaign strategy. Despite not receiving an electoral ticket through multiple election cycles, party sources believe Vijay's long-standing commitment and organisational contributions could position him for a berth in the Rajya Sabha.

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Another name being discussed prominently is Kilaru Rajesh, considered one of Lokesh's closest associates. Rajesh is understood to have played an important role in managing political and administrative affairs behind the scenes and is believed to enjoy substantial support within the party leadership. According to party insiders, his possible nomination is being viewed as recognition of a new generation of political managers who have contributed to modernising the party's functioning. Political observers say that the elevation of Vijay and Rajesh, if it materialises, would reflect the TDP leadership's preference for rewarding organisational competence and loyalty alongside conventional political experience.

Alliance Commitments and Other Aspirants

Within the ruling alliance, the Jana Sena Party is expected to secure one Rajya Sabha seat, with industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh emerging as a likely candidate. Discussions are also reportedly underway regarding the nomination of an SC woman candidate, in line with the alliance's emphasis on social representation and political inclusivity.

Several senior leaders are also said to be exploring their prospects for nomination. Those being mentioned include veteran TDP leader Bhashyam Ramakrishna, former MP and industrialist Galla Jayadev, and senior party functionary Khambampati Ram Mohan. Meanwhile, sitting Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish Babu is understood to be seeking another term, citing his role in strengthening the party's presence in New Delhi.

With the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance comfortably placed in terms of legislative strength, political attention has shifted from the question of securing the seats to balancing caste equations, regional representation, alliance commitments and organisational loyalty in the final selection of nominees. AP BJP, on the other hand, is also eyeing one seat among the four Rajya Sabha seats. Official announcements regarding the Rajya Sabha candidates, however, are yet to be made.