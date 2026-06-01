Ahead of CM-designate DK Shivakumar's swearing-in, Congress leaders from Karnataka are in Delhi lobbying for cabinet posts. The high command is finalising a list, expected in two phases, balancing caste and regional factors amid intense competition.

A massive political huddle is underway in the national capital as top Congress leaders and ministerial hopefuls from Karnataka have flocked to New Delhi to lobby for coveted cabinet berths. The high-stakes consultations come just ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, June 3, at 4:00 PM.

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High-Stakes Consultations Underway

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar shared his optimism for the upcoming term, stating, "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

Meanwhile, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the outgoing Chief Minister, stated he has been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he will be inducted into the cabinet. Expressing his readiness to serve in any capacity, he remarked, "Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy."

Cabinet Formation in Two Phases

With the Congress high command expected to finalize the ministerial list by Tuesday, the party is balancing a complex jigsaw puzzle of regional, caste, and social equations, alongside critical structural decisions regarding Deputy Chief Ministers and organisational leadership. According to senior party insiders and MLAs, the cabinet expansion is highly anticipated to be executed in two instalments to manage the immense internal competition smoothly.

Senior MLA Ashok M. Pattan revealed that approximately 10 ministers are expected to take the oath alongside Shivakumar on Wednesday. The remaining slots will likely be filled in the first week of next month, following the conclusion of the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Speculation is rife that several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet may be dropped to make way for fresh leadership. However, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the outgoing Chief Minister, confidently stated that Rahul Gandhi previously assured him of a cabinet induction.

High command sources indicate that Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain and other top leaders are prioritising structural balance. Furthermore, with Shivakumar elevating to the CM chair, the party is hunting for an OBC candidate to take over as the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President to maintain a harmonious bridge between the party cadre and the state government.

Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan predicted that the cabinet formation is likely to take place in two phases. "The swearing-in ceremony will be on Wednesday at 4:00 PM. I think there are two instalments; as per my information, in the first instalment, 10 members' swearing-in ceremony will be there," Pattan said, adding that the remaining appointments will likely be finalized in the first week of next month.

"Other, left other people will be announced next month, first week, because of the assembly council election, the Rajya Sabha election is there. I think after that they will make a full-fledged ministry," Pattan added. Regarding his own prospects, Pattan said that "I am also sincerely trying... I am expecting to be on the first list because I am a very senior man. If the first list is not there, I think I may expect the second list."

Leadership and Organisational Changes

The transition has also brought the future of ministers under outgoing CM Siddaramaiah into focus. Former Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre, who met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss his tenure, stated, "I met the Congress President, and I wanted to thank him for his continuous guidance in me performing my duties as a Minister... The high command will decide whether I will continue as a minister or not. We are all on the same page."

Behind the scenes, the party is likely also weighing the appointment of a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. With DK Shivakumar moving into the Chief Minister's office, sources indicate the party is scouting for an OBC candidate who can effectively bridge the gap between the organisation and the government. Sorces also indicated that the high command would also discuss the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers and the potential creation of a coordination committee, which is proposed by Siddaramaiah.

Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain assured that the final cabinet composition would prioritise "caste, community, social and regional balance in the state." "The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. Therefore, DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said.

Opposition Reacts

Amid these developments, the opposition has levelled sharp criticism at the incoming administration. BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka dismissed the leadership transition as "change of driver" characterising it as a failure of the party to address the state's financial woes. "The bus is already in the garage. Only the driver is changed, that's all. Siddaramaiah is leaving and DK Shivakumar is coming. The bus remains the same, there's no change in the bus. But it's just a change of driver," he said," he remarked.

Ashoka further alleged that the outgoing government has burdened the state with severe debt and neglected infrastructure. "Siddaramaiah has incurred Rs 7.64 lakh crore in debt...Continuously, Siddaramaiah's three budgets have been deficit budgets. The state's financial situation has deteriorated severely. There is no money even to pay salaries. There is no money to pay any bills, including contractor bills," he said.

Union Minister V Somanna also said Shivakumar should do "good work" for the state to clean up the "mess" of his party. "Let him fix the mess and mischief of the party. His party and his high command have given him a good position; let him continue with it," he told reporters.

Congress Confident of Smooth Transition

Despite the political sparring, the Congress leadership remains focused on a smooth transition, said MLA Tanveer Seth, noting that the shift in leadership had been anticipated for some time. "It was known that someday the leadership had to change. The change went on very peacefully in a dignified way... We have met the state leaders. Many of us are in Delhi because we have been strong aspirants for ten ministerial posts... We have put in our appeal expressing that we are also aspirants of the post," he said.

As Wednesday's deadline approaches, all eyes remain on the list of ministers expected to take the oath. The Congress party's high command is expected to finalise the selections by Tuesday, setting the tone for the new government's tenure. (ANI)