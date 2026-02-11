TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu wrote to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagging the severe impact of social media on minors. Citing tragic incidents and high rates of bullying, he urged for a national policy and age-based restrictions.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the alarming rate of social media addiction and its impact on minors. "In India, 90% of children aged 14-16 have access to smartphones, with 75% using social media, often facing online bullying (60%) and harmful content (50%). This leads to anxiety, depression, and self-harm. even as platforms continue to collect and monetise children's data without adequate safeguards," reads the letter.

He mentioned in the letter that "Recent tragic incidents in India further underscore the gravity of this challenge. Cases from Ghaziabad and Lucknow, where minors lost their lives following extreme digital addiction, cyberbullying, and online psychological distress, have triggered nationwide concern. The Economic Survey 2025-26 has also flagged rising digital addiction among youth, linking high-intensity social media use to serious mental health and behavioural risks. Relevant news summaries and Economic Survey extracts are enclosed as annexures for ready reference."

International Precedents for Regulation

TDP MP highlighted that countries like Australia, Denmark, Malaysia, Norway, the UK, and New Zealand are adopting or considering age-based restrictions on social media to protect children. He noted that parental controls alone are not enough, and responsibility must lie with platforms. The letter reads, "Several countries have begun responding to this challenge through decisive legislative action. Australia has enacted a ban on social media access for children under 16, while Denmark, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand are actively considering or advancing similar age-based restrictions as part of broader online safety frameworks. This reflects an emerging global consensus that parental controls alone are insufficient and that responsibility must rest squarely with platforms."

MP's Bill on Social Media Safety

TDP MP Devarayalu introduced a Private Member's Bill on Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety). The proposed legislation includes a minimum age for social media access, mandatory age verification, permanent deletion of children's personal data, and strict penalties for non-compliance. "In this context, I wish to recall that I have introduced a Private Member's Bill on Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety), a copy of which is enclosed for your kind consideration. The Bill proposes, inter alia, a minimum age threshold for social media access, mandatory age-verification mechanisms, and the permanent deletion of children's personal data collected during verification, along with strong enforcement and penalties for non-compliance," reads the letter.

Call for Dedicated Committee

He further mentioned that the NDA-led Government in Andhra Pradesh is actively examining this issue and exploring a robust legal framework to protect children online. "In light of the national and international significance of this matter, I respectfully request that the Ministry consider constituting a dedicated committee or expert group to study age-based regulation of social media and recommend a comprehensive national policy." (ANI)