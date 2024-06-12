Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (WATCH)

    On Tuesday, the TDP Legislature Party and NDA partners unanimously elected Naidu as their leader. In his address to the legislators, Naidu stressed his commitment to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 12. The swearing-in ceremony was held near Medha IT Park, opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

    The event was attended by several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other dignitaries. The ceremony also saw the presence of top South Indian film stars, including megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Rajinikanth. Chiranjeevi is the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan.

    The TDP chief took oath around 11.27am near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Along with Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and 22 others also took the oath.

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    On Tuesday, the TDP Legislature Party and NDA partners unanimously elected Naidu as their leader. In his address to the legislators, Naidu stressed his commitment to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. "With all your cooperation, I am taking oath tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony," Naidu had said.

