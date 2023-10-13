TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case, but to remain in jail

The Angallu 307 case involves allegations of Naidu and several other TDP leaders inciting violence against local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday (October 13) granted anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of the state, in the Angallu 307 case. While this is a significant legal win for Naidu, he will remain in jail due to two other pending corruption cases, the Inner Ring Road case and the Fibernet case.

The Angallu 307 case involves allegations of Naidu and several other TDP leaders inciting violence against local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August. The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by the YSRCP, had formally filed a police complaint related to this incident.

The complaint contends that Naidu and other TDP leaders were involved in an attack on YSRCP leaders during a political rally in Angallu village in August. Naidu has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to other relevant sections in this case.

In the previous hearing on Wednesday, the high court had instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest Naidu in the Angallu violence case until the hearing on Friday. Naidu is also scheduled to appear before the court for proceedings regarding the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on Monday.

