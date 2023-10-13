Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case, but to remain in jail

    The Angallu 307 case involves allegations of Naidu and several other TDP leaders inciting violence against local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August.

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday (October 13) granted anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of the state, in the Angallu 307 case. While this is a significant legal win for Naidu, he will remain in jail due to two other pending corruption cases, the Inner Ring Road case and the Fibernet case.

    The Angallu 307 case involves allegations of Naidu and several other TDP leaders inciting violence against local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August. The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by the YSRCP, had formally filed a police complaint related to this incident.

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details

    The complaint contends that Naidu and other TDP leaders were involved in an attack on YSRCP leaders during a political rally in Angallu village in August. Naidu has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to other relevant sections in this case.

    In the previous hearing on Wednesday, the high court had instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest Naidu in the Angallu violence case until the hearing on Friday. Naidu is also scheduled to appear before the court for proceedings regarding the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on Monday.

    'Flight to reach Israel today, expected to bring 230 passengers back home': MEA on 'Operation Ajay'

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project rkn

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project

    Karnataka expects massive Rs 25,000 crore investment influx from the United States

    Karnataka expects massive Rs 25,000 crore investment influx from the United States

    Kerala: Former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer appointed as new Managing Director of Vizhinjam Port rkn

    Kerala: Former Pathanamthitta collector Divya S Iyer appointed as new Managing Director of Vizhinjam Port

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons: Report

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project rkn

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge RKK

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge

    Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT RBA EAI

    Friday the 13th: 7 scary movies to watch TONIGHT

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submissions, READ details SHG

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submission, READ details

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon