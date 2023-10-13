Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details

    Violence in Manipur has persisted for over five months that was sparked by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. These clashes were primarily fueled by the Kuki community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    In the violence-torn state of Manipur, security forces made a significant recovery on Thursday (October 12), unearthing a cache of weapons that included a 9mm carbine gun, a tear gun, an improvised mortar, and various ammunition and warlike stores. This operation was carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and Churachandpur Police, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of these arms and ammunition.

    The recovered weaponry and associated items have been transferred to the Churachandpur Police Station, where they will undergo further investigation.

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Violence in Manipur has persisted for over five months that was sparked by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. These clashes were primarily fueled by the Kuki community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, and the conflict has resulted in more than 180 fatalities since its inception on May 3.

    The state's population comprises approximately 53% Meiteis, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, and 40% tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who predominantly inhabit the hill districts.

    In response to the continuing unrest, the Manipur government has opted to extend the suspension of mobile data internet services for an additional five days until October 16. The ban on mobile internet services was initially imposed in early May following the outbreak of violence but was briefly reinstated on September 23.

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    It was subsequently re-imposed on September 26 after the dissemination of distressing images of two missing students, leading to public unrest in the Imphal Valley. The ban on broadband services, which was partially lifted in mid-July, remains in place.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Israel offensive conspiracy was planned over 10 months, secret meetings held in Beirut: Reports

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away rkn

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash vkp

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes 'World’s Best Employers 2023'

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to be postponed? Avoids clashing with Prabhas' Salaar? Here's what we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-350 October 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Israel Hamas war Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate UN warns of devastating outcome gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel urges over a million Gaza citizens to relocate, UN warns of 'devastating' outcome

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment ATG

    Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor confirms; promises unique take on women empowerment

    Mohanlal in Mumbai: Malayalam superstar all set to resume 'Vrushabha' shoot in the city RBA

    Mohanlal in Mumbai: Malayalam superstar all set to resume 'Vrushabha' shoot in the city

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon