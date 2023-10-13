Manipur violence: Sophisticated arms and ammunition found in Churachandpur; check details

Violence in Manipur has persisted for over five months that was sparked by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. These clashes were primarily fueled by the Kuki community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In the violence-torn state of Manipur, security forces made a significant recovery on Thursday (October 12), unearthing a cache of weapons that included a 9mm carbine gun, a tear gun, an improvised mortar, and various ammunition and warlike stores. This operation was carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and Churachandpur Police, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of these arms and ammunition.

The recovered weaponry and associated items have been transferred to the Churachandpur Police Station, where they will undergo further investigation.

Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

Violence in Manipur has persisted for over five months that was sparked by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. These clashes were primarily fueled by the Kuki community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, and the conflict has resulted in more than 180 fatalities since its inception on May 3.

The state's population comprises approximately 53% Meiteis, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, and 40% tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who predominantly inhabit the hill districts.

In response to the continuing unrest, the Manipur government has opted to extend the suspension of mobile data internet services for an additional five days until October 16. The ban on mobile internet services was initially imposed in early May following the outbreak of violence but was briefly reinstated on September 23.

Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

It was subsequently re-imposed on September 26 after the dissemination of distressing images of two missing students, leading to public unrest in the Imphal Valley. The ban on broadband services, which was partially lifted in mid-July, remains in place.