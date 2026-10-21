TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao accused the YSRCP of obstructing local body elections, alleging the party filed around 60 petitions to stall the process. He claimed YSRCP is creating unrest due to a lack of confidence to face voters.

TDP on Legal Proceedings Clarifying the TDP's position on the legal proceedings, Palla said the party had the highest regard for the Supreme Court and would abide by its directions. He maintained that the State Election Commission (SEC) was responsible for deciding whether to extend the deadline and that the TDP had no role in the matter. He said judicial directions must be respected and unnecessary political controversies over court orders should be avoided. Allegations of Planned Unrest According to the release, Palla alleged that the TDP had anticipated attempts to disrupt local body elections in the erstwhile Kadapa district. Referring to Rajampet, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rayachoti, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula, Proddatur and Mydukur, he claimed that YSRCP leaders were attempting to gain political mileage by fomenting tensions during the election period. He further alleged that YSRCP leaders were devising strategies from Bengaluru and bringing people from other areas to create unrest. "Creating tensions on the ground and subsequently portraying such incidents as evidence of widespread violence across the State was an attempt to mislead the public," he said.The TDP State president said party leaders and cadres had been fighting for decades against what he described as the dominance of YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula and other areas. He termed the emergence of conditions in which people in Pulivendula could exercise their franchise freely a positive development for democracy, alleging that the YSRCP was attempting to foment unrest over its declining political influence. YSRCP's 'Obstructive' Political Strategy Palla also accused the YSRCP of mounting several legal challenges during the Mega DSC teacher recruitment process. "Despite these challenges, the coalition government had completed the recruitment process and provided employment opportunities to job aspirants," he said. He further alleged that the YSRCP had adopted an obstructive approach towards key development projects, including Amaravati and Polavaram, claiming that blocking development initiatives and approaching courts to stall elections had become part of the party's political strategy. A Call for Introspection Advising the YSRCP to introspect on its record before commenting on democracy and the judicial system, Palla said leaders facing criminal cases should allow legal proceedings to take their course and answer the people. He also cited the YSRCP's tally of 11 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections as a reflection of the public verdict on its governance. TDP's Commitment to Fair Elections Calling upon TDP leaders and cadres to remain vigilant, Palla urged them to counter what he described as the YSRCP's high-handedness through democratic means. He said the coalition government was committed to ensuring free and fair local body elections and giving due recognition to party leaders and workers who had worked for the organisation. He asserted that attempts to obstruct the electoral process would not prevent people from delivering their verdict and that elections must proceed in accordance with democratic principles, the release added.*(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)* Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President Palla Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to obstruct local body elections through legal challenges and alleged efforts to create unrest during the election period. He claimed that the party had filed around 60 petitions to stall the electoral process.According to a press release issued by the party's State Office, Palla alleged that the YSRCP, which he referred to as the 'Goddali Party', was attempting to derail elections because it lacked the confidence to face the electorate. He claimed that the party was fomenting tensions at the grassroots level and subsequently approaching courts, citing the same incidents as grounds to halt elections. He accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of obstructing the electoral process through legal battles instead of approaching voters. Palla said the YSRCP had approached courts over issues including BC reservations and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), allegedly seeking to obstruct local body elections. He asserted that political parties should seek public support by reaching out to people rather than attempting to stall elections through legal disputes.Clarifying the TDP's position on the legal proceedings, Palla said the party had the highest regard for the Supreme Court and would abide by its directions. He maintained that the State Election Commission (SEC) was responsible for deciding whether to extend the deadline and that the TDP had no role in the matter. He said judicial directions must be respected and unnecessary political controversies over court orders should be avoided.According to the release, Palla alleged that the TDP had anticipated attempts to disrupt local body elections in the erstwhile Kadapa district. Referring to Rajampet, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rayachoti, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula, Proddatur and Mydukur, he claimed that YSRCP leaders were attempting to gain political mileage by fomenting tensions during the election period. He further alleged that YSRCP leaders were devising strategies from Bengaluru and bringing people from other areas to create unrest. "Creating tensions on the ground and subsequently portraying such incidents as evidence of widespread violence across the State was an attempt to mislead the public," he said.The TDP State president said party leaders and cadres had been fighting for decades against what he described as the dominance of YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula and other areas. He termed the emergence of conditions in which people in Pulivendula could exercise their franchise freely a positive development for democracy, alleging that the YSRCP was attempting to foment unrest over its declining political influence.Palla also accused the YSRCP of mounting several legal challenges during the Mega DSC teacher recruitment process. "Despite these challenges, the coalition government had completed the recruitment process and provided employment opportunities to job aspirants," he said. He further alleged that the YSRCP had adopted an obstructive approach towards key development projects, including Amaravati and Polavaram, claiming that blocking development initiatives and approaching courts to stall elections had become part of the party's political strategy.Advising the YSRCP to introspect on its record before commenting on democracy and the judicial system, Palla said leaders facing criminal cases should allow legal proceedings to take their course and answer the people. He also cited the YSRCP's tally of 11 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections as a reflection of the public verdict on its governance.Calling upon TDP leaders and cadres to remain vigilant, Palla urged them to counter what he described as the YSRCP's high-handedness through democratic means. He said the coalition government was committed to ensuring free and fair local body elections and giving due recognition to party leaders and workers who had worked for the organisation. He asserted that attempts to obstruct the electoral process would not prevent people from delivering their verdict and that elections must proceed in accordance with democratic principles, the release added.*(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)*