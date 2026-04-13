The Technology Development Board signed an agreement with Casey Aviation for the 'Boost Electric Jump Take-Off' project. This India-UK R&D initiative will develop a hybrid propulsion system to enhance take-off for aircraft and drones.

The Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed an agreement with Casey Aviation Private Limited, Gurugram, for the project titled "Boost Electric Jump Take-Off (BE-JTO)."

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According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Science & Technology, the Board has sanctioned a conditional grant under the India-UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, in partnership with UK-based ARC Aerosystems Ltd.

Focus on Hybrid Jump Take-Off System

The TDB-supported project focuses on the development of an advanced hybrid propulsion-based Jump Take-Off (JTO) system, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of unmanned and light aircraft platforms.

New Propulsion Testing Facility for North India

The project envisages the establishment of a dedicated test bench facility for validating rotorcraft propulsion systems, which will serve as a critical infrastructure for testing and optimisation of next-generation aerial mobility technologies.

Applications in Key Sectors

The proposed solution integrates hybrid propulsion technologies to enable short or near-vertical take-off capabilities for platforms such as gyrocopters and unmanned aerial systems. By enabling reduced take-off distances and improved operational flexibility, the technology is expected to support a wide range of applications, including regional connectivity, disaster response, medical evacuation, unmanned logistics, and surveillance operations, particularly in remote and inaccessible regions.

Broader Ecosystem Benefits

The project also aims to create one of the first such propulsion testing facilities in North India, providing validated testing infrastructure for startups and developers working in unmanned and advanced aerial mobility systems. In addition to supporting in-house development, the facility is expected to enable broader ecosystem benefits by offering testing services and facilitating the commercialisation of hybrid propulsion solutions.

About Casey Aviation

Casey Aviation Private Limited, a newly established aerospace venture, is focused on designing and developing small aircraft and specialised aviation solutions. The company brings together expertise from industry, academia, and research institutions to address emerging needs in India's aviation and unmanned systems landscape.

Official Commentary on Collaborative R&D

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, stated that collaborative R&D initiatives under international programmes play a crucial role in advancing cutting-edge technologies in strategic sectors. He noted that innovations in hybrid propulsion and advanced take-off systems can significantly enhance India's capabilities in unmanned aviation and regional air mobility, while contributing to sustainable and efficient aviation solutions.

Industry Perspective

Promoters of Casey Aviation Private Limited expressed appreciation for the support and stated that the project will enable the company to validate its technology in real-world conditions and accelerate the development of scalable propulsion solutions for emerging aviation applications. (ANI)

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