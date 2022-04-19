Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here

    As per the previous date sheet, term 2 Higher Secondary exams were slated to begin on April 25, 2022. 

    TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here-adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tripura, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE, has announced its new dates for term class 2, Class 12 exams 2022. Following the alteration, TBSE term class 2, Class 12 exams will start on May 2, 2022. Candidates can find the complete date sheet, notice, and subject-wise syllabus for Class 12 term 2 exams on the official TBSE website, tbse.tripura.gov.in. Term 2 Higher Secondary exams were slated to begin on April 25, 2022, as per the previous date sheet. The revised date sheet was later posted on the TBSE's website.

    Term 2 TBSE HS, Class 12, examinants begin with the English paper on Monday, May 2. The exam will start at 12 pm and end at 1:45 pm. The TBSE class 12 examinations will conclude on June 1, 2022, with the last paper, Computer Science. The timetables for Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Arts and Higher Secondary Madrasa Fazil Theology have also been released by TBSE.

    The revised dates of the TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 are, beginning on May 2, 2022, the first paper, English. On May 5, 2022, languages, Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo. May 7, 2022, Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology. 

    On May 10, 2022, Business Studies, Education, Physics. Accountancy, Biology, History, on May 12, 2022. Mathematics, Philosophy will be on May 17, 2022. Economics on May 19, 2022. 

    On May 21, 2022, it will be Psychology. On May 23, 2022, Geography. On May 25, 2022, there will be Sanskrit, Statistics, and Arabic. May 27, 2022, its Music. And last, on June 1, 2022, Computer Science.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
