Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed Air India employees, reaffirming the group's unwavering commitment. He praised staff tenacity, highlighted transformation progress, and urged focus on execution, safety, and customer service.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Friday addressed an employee town hall at the Air India group's headquarters in Gurugram. He also met the broader leadership team of Air India and Air India Express.

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Tata Group Reaffirms Commitment

Addressing employees, Chandrasekaran said, "Air Indians have shown great tenacity in dealing with a perfect storm, and we must continue with the same spirit that has been demonstrated."

Reaffirming the Group's backing, Chandrasekaran said, "The Tata Group remains committed to the Air India group. The Board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team."

Transformation Milestones Highlighted

"It has been an incredible four years, and the Air India group has reached a critical stage of its transformation. Over 17,000 employees have been hired and onboarded, four airlines have been merged into two, core systems are being modernised, the fleet is expanding, aircraft are undergoing major refurbishment, and our network and operational metrics continue to improve, resulting in a clear improvement in customer experience and Net Promoter Scores," he added.

Vision for a World-Class Airline

"We remain committed to building a world-class airline. Our vision is to connect India to the world, and to establish service standards where there is as much dignity and respect for the passenger in the last row as there is for the passenger in the front row," Chandrasekaran said.

Safety Remains a Core Priority

Stressing the airline's core priorities, Chandrasekaran said, "Safety is of utmost importance for Air India. It is non-negotiable and sits at the centre of every decision we take across operations, engineering, training and customer experience," he said.

Focus on Execution Amid Challenges

He said, "While our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambition, we are going through a challenging time, the impact of which is most visible in the airline industry, " adding, "What matters now is staying focused on execution. Our focus should be on what is within our control, where we can improve, be precise on costs and remain grounded in the reality of the situation."

'Don't Get Distracted': A Message to Employees

Chandrasekaran advised employees to take pride in what is being done. "Take pride in what is being done, feel proud of yourself, don't get distracted. Criticism will always be there but take it objectively. Don't get upset; there is no progress without criticism. If the core message of the criticism is justified, fix it," he said.

"Work together, keep the customer in mind. The journey has just begun, and we have a long way to go. Keep at it. We will get there," he added. (ANI)