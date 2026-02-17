Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus launched India's first private helicopter Final Assembly Line for the Airbus H125 in Karnataka. Virtually inaugurated by PM Modi and President Macron, it marks a major step for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in aerospace.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has inaugurated India's first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line for the Airbus H125 at Vemagal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

As per the release, the H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line facility was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Present at the event in Vemagal were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, France's Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, Catherine Vautrin, and Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Also present were Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus senior leadership teams.

A Watershed Moment for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'

Tata Sons, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, "This partnership is a watershed for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) in aerospace, marking the first time the Indian private sector will undertake the manufacturing, integration, testing and maintenance of a sophisticated rotary-wing platform in India. By building the civil H125 and potentially its military variant, H125M, in Vemagal, Tata and Airbus are ensuring that Indian operators have immediate access to world-class technology with localised maintenance and lifecycle support, thereby maximising helicopter availability."

"We are proud to establish the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line, a first in the private sector in India - a landmark step in the nation's journey towards self-reliance in aerospace and defence. This facility reflects the growing depth of India's industrial capabilities and the strength of our long-standing partnership with Airbus. Together, we are contributing to the creation of a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India," he said.

Airbus on Indian Sovereignty and 'Made in India'

"The inauguration of the H125 FAL is a defining step towards India's civil and defence sovereignty when it comes to vertical lift capabilities. By establishing this facility with the Tata Group, Airbus is offering the Indian market a versatile and competitive platform with unrivalled performance that is 'Made in India' and tailored for missions across the country's unique topography," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

"The FAL will also be able to produce the military version H125M with a level of local manufacturing that ensures the Indian forces remain mission-ready at all times. It will also be a game-changer for the development of the civil helicopter market," he added.

A Versatile Platform for India

The 'Made in India' H125 is set to become an essential tool for nation-building by supporting the development of critical civil and para-public market segments such as emergency medical service and disaster management as well as law enforcement and regional connectivity under the Government of India's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, to bridge the last-mile for tourism and passenger transport.

H125M: A High-Altitude Force Multiplier

The H125M is optimised to serve as a high-altitude force multiplier across a spectrum of critical missions. This versatile platform is designed to excel in tactical reconnaissance and surveillance by leveraging its low acoustic and thermal signatures. Additionally, the H125M provides a decisive edge in high-altitude logistics, ensuring the delivery of vital supplies to remote frontline outposts, and serves as a rapid-response asset for search-and-rescue or medical-evacuation operations.

The H125 is the only helicopter in history to have landed on the summit of Mount Everest, giving it a performance ceiling that exceeds existing light utility fleets. For the Indian military, which operates in some of the world's most challenging high-and-hot environments, this performance can be a critical differentiator.

Strengthening India's Aerospace Ecosystem

The H125 is the world's best-selling single-engine helicopter and a member of the Écureuil family, which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide. The H125 is also the most popular helicopter in India and South Asia. The first 'Made in India' H125 is expected to be delivered early 2027 and will also be available for export across the South Asian region.

This is the second major Tata-Airbus industrial collaboration, following the C295 military transport Final Assembly Line, which cements a comprehensive military aerospace ecosystem in India. Together, these programmes underscore Airbus' long-term commitment to building a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in India across manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, design, digital capabilities and human capital development. (ANI)