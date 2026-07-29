The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government is reportedly considering privatising TASMAC liquor outlets in cities, a major policy reversal from 2003. This follows new rules against overcharging and public protests against new liquor bars in sensitive areas.

Move Follows Increased Scrutiny and New Rules According to sources, the proposal is under consideration and, if implemented, would mark the first major move towards privatisation of liquor retail in the state since 2003, when the then AIADMK government placed liquor sales under the control of the state-run TASMAC. The proposed move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the functioning of TASMAC outlets and recent efforts by the state government to tighten accountability in liquor sales.Recently, the Tamil Nadu government introduced revised disciplinary norms for employees at state-run TASMAC outlets following directions from the Madras High Court. Under the updated guidelines, employees found charging customers more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for liquor will face stringent action, with repeat violations attracting permanent dismissal from service. Public Opposition to Liquor Outlets The state has also witnessed public opposition to the opening of liquor establishments in sensitive locations.Earlier on July 22, residents from six villages in Ramanathapuram district staged a protest and submitted a petition to the District Collector opposing the proposed establishment of a private liquor bar under the "Manamagizh Mandram" initiative in the Pamban tourist area.The protesters alleged that opening a liquor bar in the area would adversely affect public safety, particularly for women, children and students, besides creating law and order concerns.They also argued that the proposed outlet would impact the sanctity of the Rameswaram region, which is regarded as a major pilgrimage destination and attracts devotees from across the country.The petitioners urged the state government to prevent the establishment of the liquor bar, while Ramanathapuram District Collector Sivaguru Prabhakaran assured them that the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken after due consideration. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government is considering the privatisation of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets operating in corporations and municipalities, sources said on Wednesday.According to sources, the proposal is under consideration and, if implemented, would mark the first major move towards privatisation of liquor retail in the state since 2003, when the then AIADMK government placed liquor sales under the control of the state-run TASMAC. The proposed move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the functioning of TASMAC outlets and recent efforts by the state government to tighten accountability in liquor sales.Recently, the Tamil Nadu government introduced revised disciplinary norms for employees at state-run TASMAC outlets following directions from the Madras High Court. Under the updated guidelines, employees found charging customers more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for liquor will face stringent action, with repeat violations attracting permanent dismissal from service.The state has also witnessed public opposition to the opening of liquor establishments in sensitive locations.Earlier on July 22, residents from six villages in Ramanathapuram district staged a protest and submitted a petition to the District Collector opposing the proposed establishment of a private liquor bar under the "Manamagizh Mandram" initiative in the Pamban tourist area.The protesters alleged that opening a liquor bar in the area would adversely affect public safety, particularly for women, children and students, besides creating law and order concerns.They also argued that the proposed outlet would impact the sanctity of the Rameswaram region, which is regarded as a major pilgrimage destination and attracts devotees from across the country.The petitioners urged the state government to prevent the establishment of the liquor bar, while Ramanathapuram District Collector Sivaguru Prabhakaran assured them that the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken after due consideration. (ANI)