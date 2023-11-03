Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Tareekh Peh Tareekh...': CJI DY Chandrachud cites Bollywood dialogue to highlight case adjournments

    In the film 'Damini,' Sunny Deol's character plays a lawyer defending a rape survivor, and the "tareekh peh tareekh" exclamation comes as he faces pleas for one extension after another by Amrish Puri, who plays the lawyer defending the rape accused.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday (November 3) took a page out of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's dialogue book when he quoted the famous "tareekh peh tareekh (date after date)" lines from the movie 'Damini'. He expressed his frustration over the repeated adjournment of cases and shared that he had collected data on the issue. In September and October alone, there were 3,688 adjournment requests.

    On that day, requests to postpone hearings in 178 cases were made, highlighting the scale of the problem in an overworked and understaffed judicial system.

    "We do not want these courts to become 'tareekh peh tareekh' (date after date) courts," the Chief Justice said. "This defeats the purpose of speedy case hearings."

    What were 'the men' doing when Manipur burned, Thrissur Archdiocese mocks BJP and actor Suresh Gopi

    In the film 'Damini,' Sunny Deol's character plays a lawyer defending a rape survivor, and the "tareekh peh tareekh" exclamation comes as he faces pleas for one extension after another by Amrish Puri, who plays the lawyer defending the rape accused.

    In the real world, repeatedly postponing cases, whether in the Supreme Court, a High Court, or lower courts, leads to delayed justice and increases the burden on an already stretched judicial system.

    As of Wednesday, out of a sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges for the Supreme Court and all High Courts, there are 332 vacancies. To put it simply, nearly 30% of judges' positions remain unfilled.

    The Supreme Court currently has three vacancies. Among the High Courts, the Allahabad High Court has the most vacancies (68), followed by Punjab & Haryana (32) and Bombay (26). Only Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Tripura are operating with a full bench.

    PM Modi inaugurates 'World Food India 2023,' puts focus on food security and economic growth

    In February, then Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Parliament that as of December 31, 2022, the total number of pending cases in district and subordinate courts was estimated to be over 4.32 crore. He also mentioned that there were over 69,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court and 59 lakh across all High Courts.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
