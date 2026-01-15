A heart-warming video from a Pongal celebration at Thiruvalluvar Tamil School in Edison, New Jersey, is going viral on social media. The clip shows students performing Puliattam, while a teacher in a pink saree guides them step by step from the front

A joyful and colourful video from the United States is winning hearts on social media, showing how teachers often go beyond the classroom to support their students. The viral video was filmed during a Pongal celebration at the Thiruvalluvar Tamil School in Edison, New Jersey. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

While the students' performance was full of energy and tradition, it was a teacher’s dedication and love that truly stood out.

Pongal celebration filled with colour and culture

The video was taken during a cultural programme organised to celebrate Pongal, a traditional Tamil harvest festival. On stage, young students dressed as tigers performed Puliattam, a folk dance that requires strong movements, timing and coordination.

The children performed with excitement, wearing bright costumes and face paint. The stage was lively, colourful and filled with festive spirit, reflecting Tamil culture far away from home.

Teacher guides every step with care

What caught the attention of viewers was a teacher standing in front of the children, guiding them throughout the performance. She was dressed in a shiny pink saree and stayed close to the stage, carefully showing the dance steps and hand movements.

Instead of simply watching from the side, the teacher actively demonstrated each step, making sure the children did not forget their moves or lose confidence during the performance.

Crawling like a tiger to help her students

At one point in the video, the teacher even crawls onto the stage like a tiger, matching the children’s movements so they could follow her easily. Her effort was clear, as she focused only on helping the students perform their best.

The moment showed her deep commitment and love for teaching. Many viewers said it was touching to see a teacher put in so much effort without worrying about attention or appearance.

Video shared on Instagram, praise pours in

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Kees Candid with the caption, “The effort of teachers is priceless.” Soon after, the clip began receiving thousands of likes and comments.

Social media users praised the teacher for her dedication and called her actions inspiring. Many commented that teachers are the backbone of every good performance. Others wrote that such moments show why teachers deserve more respect and appreciation.

The video has become a gentle reminder that behind every confident child on stage, there is often a teacher working quietly in the background. The teacher’s actions showed patience, passion and a deep sense of responsibility.

As the video continues to spread online, it is not just celebrating a dance or a festival, but also the power of good teaching and selfless guidance.