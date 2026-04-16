In Coimbatore, 'Delhi CM' Rekha Gupta claimed Tamil Nadu seeks development like the rest of India under PM Modi, hitting out at the DMK for alleged corruption. BJP leaders expressed confidence in an NDA victory in the upcoming state polls.

Rekha Gupta Criticises DMK Government Addressing a gathering in Coimbatore, Gupta alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been involved in corruption and has failed to serve the people effectively. The entire country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and Tamil Nadu also wants to keep pace with that progress, she said. "The entire country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and Tamil Nadu also wants to keep pace with that progress. The DMK government continuously looted the people of Tamil Nadu. They were involved in corruption. Now the people of Tamil Nadu want change and development", he said. PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Nagercoil Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the event. During the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Nagercoil. BJP's K Annamalai Confident of NDA Victory Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that EPS is expected to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this time. "We are confident in Coimbatore, and across Tamil Nadu, this time, the NDA will come to power with a huge mandate. People of Tamil Nadu want change. They want DMK to get out of the government. We are in Singanallur, where the sitting MLA, KR Jayaram, has earned people's trust. He is a very senior AIADMK leader. Across all the places we are campaigning, the response is massive. This time, we expect Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu with a huge mandate," he said. Tamil Nadu Election Overview Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the country is witnessing rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that Tamil Nadu also wants to move ahead on the path of development.Addressing a gathering in Coimbatore, Gupta alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been involved in corruption and has failed to serve the people effectively. The entire country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and Tamil Nadu also wants to keep pace with that progress, she said. "The entire country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and Tamil Nadu also wants to keep pace with that progress. The DMK government continuously looted the people of Tamil Nadu. They were involved in corruption. Now the people of Tamil Nadu want change and development", he said.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the event. During the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Nagercoil.Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that EPS is expected to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this time. "We are confident in Coimbatore, and across Tamil Nadu, this time, the NDA will come to power with a huge mandate. People of Tamil Nadu want change. They want DMK to get out of the government. We are in Singanallur, where the sitting MLA, KR Jayaram, has earned people's trust. He is a very senior AIADMK leader. Across all the places we are campaigning, the response is massive. This time, we expect Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu with a huge mandate," he said.Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source