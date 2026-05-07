In Tamil Nadu's 2026 election, actor Vijay's TVK party emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the 118-seat majority, creating a hung assembly.

Tamil Nadu’s dramatic 2026 Assembly election has entered a tense constitutional phase after actor-turned-politician Vijay’sTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party but failed to secure a clear majority. With intense backroom negotiations underway and alliances shifting rapidly, the spotlight is now firmly on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the constitutional options before him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TVK stunned political observers by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, breaking decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK. However, the party remains short of the halfway mark of 118, creating a hung Assembly and triggering a fierce race for support from smaller parties and independents.

In a major political twist, the Congress formally ended its 11-year alliance with the DMK and extended support to Vijay’s party. But the support came with a condition. “Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces,” Congress said while announcing its backing for TVK.

The Congress support added five MLAs to Vijay’s tally, taking the TVK-led bloc to 113 seats — still five short of the majority figure. Reports suggested that TVK also opened communication channels with the VCK, CPI and CPM in an attempt to cross the crucial threshold.

Also Read: Congress Ditches DMK, Backs Vijay's TVK In Major Tamil Nadu Shift

On Wednesday, Vijay met Governor Arlekar and staked claim to form the government. Preparations were reportedly underway for a possible swearing-in ceremony, but uncertainty grew after the Governor was said to be unconvinced about the alliance’s numerical strength.

Constitutionally, the Governor has several options in a hung Assembly scenario. He may invite the single largest party to prove its majority on the floor of the House within a stipulated period. Alternatively, he can seek documentary proof of support from alliance partners before issuing an invitation. Legal experts note that Governors are expected to avoid subjective political judgments and instead prioritise a floor test as the ultimate method of establishing majority support.

The political uncertainty deepened further after reports claimed the AIADMK had informally offered “unconditional support” to TVK but later backed away after receiving no response from Vijay’s camp.

Meanwhile, the Congress-TVK tie-up has triggered fresh cracks within the INDIA bloc. The DMK reportedly viewed Congress’s decision as a betrayal after over a decade of alliance politics in Tamil Nadu.

For Vijay, who entered politics promising an alternative to Tamil Nadu’s traditional Dravidian power structure, the challenge has now shifted from electoral success to coalition management. Whether the Governor invites him to form the government — or waits for clearer numbers — could decide the state’s immediate political future.

Also Read: TN Polls: Congress backs Vijay's TVK, alliance still 5 short of majority