TN Urban Local Body Election 2022: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's women power stun AIADMK; Thalapathy fans ecstatic

Buoyed by their debut performance of winning over a hundred seats in rural body polls last year, Tamil actor Vijay's fans once again used Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to contest the Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022.

As counting for the state's urban local body election took place on Tuesday, several candidates contesting on behalf of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have registered a win, sparking massive jubilation among fans.

However, two Vijay Makkal Iyakkam women candidates, who are being showered with praises for giving the AIADMK a run for its money, are Arivuselvi and Kalaichelvi. As per the latest reports, Arivuselvi, who contested on behalf of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Chennai Corporation's Ward No. 136, came second after securing 5112 votes. While DMK's candidate bagged 7,222 votes to win the ward, it is the fact that Arivuselvi overpowered AIADMK's candidate, who secured only 1,137 votes, that has got Thalapathy's fans raving in excitement.

Meanwhile, in Vellore Corporation's Ward No. 46, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's candidate Kalaichelvi received 1,740 votes and secured the second spot, leaving AIADMK's candidate behind who received 1,206 votes. DMK's candidate won the ward with 2,326 votes.

While these women may not have registered a win in their respective wards, their massive margin of votes over AIADMK candidates has left Vijay Makkal Iyakkam supporters excited over the prospect of their women leaders winning the hearts of the people. Thalapathy fans took to Twitter to appreciate their efforts and celebrate their victory over an iconic party like the AIADMK.

The Vijay People's Movement is seen as the actor's way of testing the waters before taking the political plunge himself. Vijay, who enjoys a tremendous following in the state, has been hinting at his entry into politics for a decade now.

In 2021, his fans entered the fray under the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in the rural body polls held last October. They won 115 out of the 169 seats they contested—a 68% strike rate.

Though the number is not big in their debut election, they outdid actor Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Thamizhar Katchi (which emerged as the third-largest party in the assembly elections) as they both drew a blank. The ruling DMK swept the rural body polls held in nine newly carved districts.

