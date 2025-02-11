PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

PM Modi while addressing AI Action Summit in Paris said that AI is writing the code for humanity, shaping our polity, economy and even society.

PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

PM Modi while addressing AI Action Summit in Paris said that AI is writing the code for humanity, shaping our polity, economy and even society.

 

At the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted both the potential and limitations of artificial intelligence.  He said, "If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can simplify complex medical jargon to explain your health clearly."

The PM also pointed out AI's current shortcomings, adding, "If you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, it will most likely depict them writing with their right hand."

Modi's remarks underscored the need for refining AI technologies while embracing their transformative capabilities.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

India's Urban Population to Reach 600 Million by 2036: Primus Partners Report ddr

India's urban population to reach 600 million by 2036?

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh vkp

Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh

Gujarat: 35 Surat students in trouble after farewell day luxury car stunt, police launch probe (WATCH) ddr

Gujarat: 35 Surat students in trouble after farewell day luxury car stunt, police launch probe (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning NTI

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon