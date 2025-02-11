PM Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris: AI writing the code for humanity (WATCH)

PM Modi while addressing AI Action Summit in Paris said that AI is writing the code for humanity, shaping our polity, economy and even society.

At the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted both the potential and limitations of artificial intelligence. He said, "If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can simplify complex medical jargon to explain your health clearly."

The PM also pointed out AI's current shortcomings, adding, "If you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, it will most likely depict them writing with their right hand."

Modi's remarks underscored the need for refining AI technologies while embracing their transformative capabilities.



