'Holi will deepen the colours of unity among countrymen': PM Modi extends festive greetings

Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu, and leaders extended Holi greetings, emphasizing unity and joy. Celebrations began nationwide with colors, music, and traditional rituals. In UP, festivities included temple rituals and police arrangements for Holi and Jumma Namaz. Holi symbolizes spring’s arrival and good over evil.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): As the country begins to mark the festival of color and celebrate the occasion in harmony and joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for the festival and prayed for joy and happiness in the lives of the countrymen.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the auspicious occasion of Holi on Friday.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the vibrant occasion of Holi on Friday and prayed for the happiness and health of the public.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious festival of Holi. This festival, a symbol of joy, happiness and new energy, may fill your life with the colours of happiness and good health, this is my wish. May your Holi be joyful and safe!

Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of joy, enthusiasm and new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful and safe Holi!" posted Rajnath Singh on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applied gulal to calves and cows at Gorakhnath temple on Friday on the occasion of Holi. Additionally, people have begun enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

In Sambhal, as in many parts of India, the streets are filled with laughter, music, and dance. People smeared gulaal on friends, family, and even strangers, marking the occasion with a spirit of unity and joy.

Paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Sambhal on Friday, as Holi celebrations and Jumma Namaz will be held today.

Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi spoke to ANI about Holi preparations in Sambhal and said, "Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 PM. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all. After 2:30 PM, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered."

People in UP's Aligarh also embraced each other and applied colours, joining in the festive spirit. Traditional folk songs and lively beats accompany the energetic dancing, creating a festive atmosphere in every corner of the town.

The celebration is a beautiful expression of community, with people of all ages participating in the revelry. This celebration not only reflects the cultural richness but also highlights the spirit of togetherness, harmony, and fun that Holi brings to communities across India.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday, with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

