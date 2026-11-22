Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar paid tributes to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, who passed away at 72. He was recognized for his dedicated work for the Dhangar community and contributions to the cooperative sector.

CM Fadnavis Condoles Death of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday condoled the demise of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, recalling his contributions to the party, the cooperative sector and the welfare of the Dhangar community. Wadkute passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday following a heart attack in New Delhi.

Expressing grief over the BJP leader's demise, Fadnavis said that Wadkute had done a "great deal of work" for the Dhangar community and had also served as the chairperson of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation. The Chief Minister posted on X, “The news of the passing of BJP Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Ramrao Wadkute is deeply saddening. His death has taken a warm and unassuming personality out of politics. He shouldered many organisational responsibilities for the BJP in Hingoli district. He did a great deal of work for the Dhangar community. He also served as chairman of the Sheep and Goat Development Corporation.”

“He left his mark on the cooperative sector as well. His concern for grassroots communities was always evident. With his passing, a simple and dedicated personality has left us. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of his family and relatives. Om Shanti,” he added.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief, calling his demise a loss to the socio-political spheres of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. Pawar wrote on X, “The news of the passing of our colleague in the Rajya Sabha, Ramrao Wadkute, is deeply painful. His untimely death is a great loss to the social and political spheres of Marathwada. Throughout his public life, Ramrao Wadkute always gave priority to the welfare of society. He worked tirelessly to secure justice for the various concerns of the Dhangar community and to promote its all-round development.”

He added that Wadkute will always be remembered for his work for the Dhangar community. “His work in the social, political and cooperative sectors was noteworthy. He was known as a leader who understood the concerns of ordinary people, consistently raised his voice for the community’s rights and made an active contribution to public life. His commitment to the community’s concerns and the work he did will always be remembered. His passing has left us saddened by the loss of a colleague. The impact of his work and his contribution to society will certainly be remembered for a long time. Heartfelt tributes to Ramrao Wadkute,” he added.

Wadkute had served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from 2014 to 2019. He had also served twice as the chairperson of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation, Pune, with the rank of a Minister of State. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026.