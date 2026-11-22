Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind of a fake job racket in Dwarka Mor and three suspects involved in a separate Rs 2 crore digital arrest scam. Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant against rising forms of cyber fraud.

Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket at Dwarka Mor, Arrests Mastermind

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket operating from Patel Garden near Dwarka Mor in the national capital and arrested the alleged mastermind for cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of providing employment. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Sarvesh Kumar, allegedly lured job seekers through pamphlets and collected money from them in the name of registration fees and uniform charges without providing them with jobs or uniforms. According to the police, two HR staff members, identified as Kumari Nirupama alias Mahi and Kanchan Chhabra, have also joined the investigation and were bound under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). During the investigation, police found that approximately 10-15 candidates used to visit the office daily in search of employment. After collecting money from the candidates, the accused allegedly assured them of early joining. However, when the candidates subsequently contacted the office regarding their employment, the accused allegedly blocked their mobile numbers. Verification of four bank accounts allegedly operated by the main accused revealed multiple cybercrime complaints linked to them. A total of nine complaints from different states have been traced to the devices and bank accounts under investigation. During the operation, police recovered three mobile phones, 29 pamphlets allegedly used to advertise fake job opportunities and an attendance register. A case has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to identify more victims, trace the money trail and ascertain the involvement of other associates.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested three persons in connection with a digital arrest scam in which a retired senior officer was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2 crore, Additional Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Sanjay Bhatia said on November 18. Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said the police received a complaint in January 2026 from a senior citizen, a retired officer, who reported being cheated through the digital arrest modus operandi. He said the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 2 crore from his own bank accounts to accounts specified by the accused. “Under this duress, he was coerced into transferring Rs 2 crore rupees from his own accounts into accounts specified by the perpetrators. Upon receiving this complaint, we registered a case and initiated an investigation,” he said. Bhatia said the investigation led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Mohammad Imran Khan, Ramkishore and Rupinder Pratap Singh. Police also recovered four mobile phones, eight debit cards and a chequebook from them. Later, Bhatia urged people to remain vigilant against different forms of cyber fraud, including investment scams, digital arrest schemes, malicious APK files, fraudulent online shopping and betting applications. “Cyber fraud can take many forms, such as investment scams, ‘digital arrest’ schemes, malicious APK files, fraudulent online shopping, or betting apps. Stay vigilant, and if anyone asks you for money, whether by offering an enticing deal or by creating a sense of panic, please reach out to the police or a trusted family member. You can also call 1930. Stay alert, stay cautious, and stay cyber-safe,” he said. (ANI)