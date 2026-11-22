The Uttarakhand Congress, led by Kumari Selja, held a strategy meeting in Dehradun to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections. Leaders emphasized party unity and plans to challenge the BJP government on key public issues.

Congress Gears Up for 2027 Uttarakhand Elections

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a strategy meeting at the PCC headquarters in Dehradun ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, chaired by AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja. Ahead of the meeting, the party's state in-charge Kumari Selja mentioned that the sentiment for a change of government in Uttarakhand is visible among both the youth and women of the state.

"Everyone is ready to work hard, and everyone's effort speaks with one voice, one voice that the government in Uttarakhand must change and a Congress party government must be formed. In remote areas, whether it is the youth or women, we saw this same feeling in everyone," Selja told ANI.

Strategic Planning and Leadership

Senior leaders attending the strategy session included former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, PCC President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, and Campaign Committee Chairman Pritam Singh. This meeting comes as Congress leadership has intensified preparations, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi holding a detailed meeting with senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders in Delhi to discuss electoral strategy and key public issues.

The Political Landscape

Uttarakhand is gearing up for a three-cornered fight. The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest all 70 seats independently. On the other side, the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is campaigning on a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' narrative, highlighting the Uniform Civil Code and infrastructure investments.