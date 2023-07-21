Tamil Nadu shocker: 19-year-old rapes and murders minor boy in Dharmapuri, dumps body in overhead tank

During the police interrogation, Prakash admitted to his heinous act. He led the authorities to an abandoned overhead water tank in the village when questioned about the victim's body. To their horror, the police discovered the lifeless body of the six-year-old boy dumped inside.

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested by the police in Dharmapuri district, on charges of raping and murdering a six-year-old boy in a village. The heart-wrenching crime allegedly occurred on July 16, and after committing the heinous act, the suspect allegedly disposed the boy's body in an overhead tank.

The horrifying truth behind the boy's disappearance came to light when concerned parents lodged a missing complaint. Acting swiftly, the police initiated a search and soon focused their attention on a relative of the victim. Consequently, they apprehended M Prakash, the suspect from the same village, raising hopes of bringing justice to the bereaved family.

DSP Stephen Jesubatham revealed that Prakash had used deceitful tactics, offering chocolates and ice creams to befriend the innocent child before committing the dreadful crime.

