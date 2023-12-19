Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead, alert in 4 districts issued; relief ops underway

    As strong downpours persisted, three individuals were killed in rain-related events in southern Tamil Nadu. Four districts have been placed under a yellow alert. Governor RN Ravi will convene a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the current state of affairs.
     

    Tamil Nadu rains Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead alert in 4 districts issued relief ops underway gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    Torrential downpours in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have left three people dead and several more in critical condition. Up to 7,500 individuals have been relocated from their houses to relief camps thus far. The most severely affected districts are Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi. In these areas, bridges, highways, and rice fields have all been inundated, and floodwater is even infiltrating homes.

    The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued Orange Alert for seven districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, which are likely to receive moderate thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate rain. Yellow Alert has also been issued for isolated places over six districts in Tamil Nadu. 

    Also Read | Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    Electricity supply was put hold in advance due to incessant rainfall, while mobile phone connectivity was also hit in multiple regions. Due to road connections being severed as a result of lakes and rivers overflowing in several locations, public transit was also impacted.

    Rescue operations are underway throughout the state as individuals were evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable regions by the NDRF, SDRF, and other participating teams. Disaster Response Force Teams and Fire and Rescue Services, along with police personnel are actively engaged in the rescue work, including supply of food and drinking water. More than 50,000 people have been provided food in the flood-hit regions.

    Also Read | Centre issues advisory to States amid rise in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

    Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said food and relief items to the affected people in the flood-hit areas will be distributed with the help of five helicopters of the Navy and Air Force on Tuesday. 19 trucks carrying essentials such as water bottles, bread packets, biscuits, milk etc, which were arranged from neighbouring districts, were en route to Thoothukudi.

    After intense rains on Monday, the government reported that the storage in the main dams and reservoirs in southern Tamil Nadu varied from 80 to 100%. According to an official announcement, storage was 83.10 percent in Manimuthar dam, 89.54 percent in Papanasam dam, and 80.73 percent in Servalar dam.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 19 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: HC to consider plea against govt order asking Collectors to obtain fund for govt's program

    Lt Gen RC Tiwari appointed as next Eastern Army Commander

    Lt Gen RC Tiwari appointed as next Eastern Army Commander

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    Winter Session of Parliament: Over 40 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; check details AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Over 40 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; check details

    Recent Stories

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors (WATCH)

    Unknown facts about Prashant Neel's new film Salaar starrer Prabhas rkn

    Unknown facts about Prashant Neel's new film Salaar starrer Prabhas

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills favourite coffee order through Instagram AMA session; reacts to worst year ending

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui's relationship confession leaves housemates stunned; Here's what he said

    China earthquake 6 2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu Qinghai border region Xi calls for all rescue efforts gcw

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu-Qinghai border region, over 110 dead

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon