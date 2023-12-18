Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre issues advisory to States amid rise in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

    The advisory underscores the importance of reporting and monitoring Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases on a district-wise basis to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the evolving scenario.

    Centre issues advisory to States in view of rising COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    In response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the JN.1 variant in India, the central government on Monday issued a crucial advisory to all states. Emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, states are urged to maintain a constant monitoring system over the COVID-19 situation.

    The advisory underscores the importance of reporting and monitoring Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases on a district-wise basis to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the evolving scenario.

    8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details

    Furthermore, states have been strongly advised to ramp up testing efforts, with a specific focus on increasing the number of RT-PCR tests. This strategic approach aims to enhance the accuracy and reliability of COVID-19 diagnoses. The advisory underscores the significance of sending positive samples for genome sequencing to laboratories affiliated with INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium).

    This measure aims to identify and track emerging variants, ensuring a proactive response to the evolving nature of the virus and facilitating effective public health interventions.

    As India navigates the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the advisory serves as a proactive step by the central government to equip states with essential guidelines. The emphasis on district-wise monitoring, increased testing, and genomic sequencing aligns with a comprehensive strategy to curb the spread of the virus, identify potential variants, and reinforce public health measures at a localized level.

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

    The collaborative effort between the central and state authorities underscores the commitment to managing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in the country.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
