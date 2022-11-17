Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive isolated, heavy rainfall till November 20; full forecast here

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until November 20. On Thursday (November 17), the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with moderate rain and haze, but conditions are expected to intensify from Friday onwards.

    A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining northern Andaman Sea on Thursday morning under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea.

    In its  bulletin, the RMC announced that it was likely to move west northwestward and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

    As a result of this low-pressure area, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places till November 20.

    It is reportedly  said that Chennai is also expected to witness cloudy skies and isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24-48 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees while the maximum could go up to 30 degrees.

    Here's a list of rainfall predictions by the RMC:

    • Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November20
    • Widespread to heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 16 and 17
    • Squally weather likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on November 16 and 17
    • Southeast Bay of Bengal to witness similar conditions on November 18
    • Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coast on 19 and 20 November.
