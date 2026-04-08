Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, BJP President Nainar Nagendran campaigned in Rameswaram, receiving a warm welcome. The main contest is between the DMK-led SPA and the AIADMK-led NDA, for which BJP leaders predict a decisive victory.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagendran, contesting from the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency, on Wednesday, held a campaign outreach in Rameswaram.

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According to K. Muraledharan, BJP district President, he received a warm welcome from alliance party workers and local residents. In areas including Keelavasal and Melavasal, party workers from BJP, AIADMK, and women supporters greeted Nagendran with traditional aarti and garlanding, reflecting strong grassroots engagement.

Electoral Alliances and Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

NDA Seat-Sharing Details

The BJP released its first list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday after negotiations within the NDA alliance. The AIADMK, which leads the NDA bloc, will contest 169 of the 234 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11, Tamil Maanila Congress five, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) one, and Puratchi Bharatham one seat.

BJP Leaders Predict Decisive Victory

Earlier on Sunday, Nagendran alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is "cheating the people," and predicted that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will "win 200 seats" when the results are announced on May 4. He added, "We (BJP) are going to win 27 seats. We are well planned and ready to fight the election. This time, the Tamil Nadu NDA alliance is winning for sure. We will get 200 seats and above... CM Stalin always lies... He is cheating the Tamil Nadu people of money."

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious and form the next government in Tamil Nadu. Exuding confidence that NDA will emerge as victorious, Goyal said, "A superb campaign has started. Tomorrow, all our candidates will be filing the nomination, and there is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. We will certainly defeat anti-Tamil Nadu, anti-India forces of DMK and Congress, and NDA will emerge as victorious, forming the next government in Tamil Nadu and serving the people of the state with welfare and development..."

Actor Vijay's Entry and Political Reactions

"Vijay will be ours - NDA will be victorious, and Mr Vijay will probably have to go back to films... DMK has understood that they have become so unpopular that the people of the state will defeat them. This is why they are trying to divide the anti-DMK votes and the anger of the people by propping up Vijay, but the people of the state are smart enough to understand what is good for them, and they will not make this mistake. They will vote for NDA, bringing it back to power..., " the Union Minister further said.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)