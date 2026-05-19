Several prominent leaders from the Samajwadi Party and BSP joined the Congress in Saharanpur, UP. The inductions took place during a workers' conference, which senior Congress leaders hailed as a sign of the party's growing strength.

SP, BSP Leaders Join Congress in UP

In a major political development ahead of upcoming electoral contests in Uttar Pradesh, several prominent leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) jumped ship to join the Indian National Congress here on Tuesday. The political inductions took place in the presence of senior party leadership during a massive Congress Workers' Conference held in Saharanpur. The new members were formally welcomed into the party fold by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and UP In-Charge Avinash Pande, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Rai, and Saharanpur Member of Parliament Imran Masood.

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"We welcome our brothers and sisters from the Samajwadi Party and BSP into the Congress family. Their decision to join us during this crucial workers' conference proves that the people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a definitive political alternative", said Avinash Pande, AICC General Secretary & UP In-Charge. "Under the vision of our national leadership, the Congress organisation in UP is strengthening day by day. This influx of influential leaders will further consolidate our position across the state," he added.

"Today's joining is a clear indicator that the political ground under the current dispensation is slipping. Leaders who have a strong hold over local communities are actively choosing the Congress because we represent inclusive growth and real accountability", said Ajay Rai, UP Congress President. "The energy at this Saharanpur conference is highly encouraging. We are preparing our cadre at the booth level to ensure decisive victories in the upcoming electoral battles", he added.

Congress Attacks PM Modi on Inflation

Earlier, launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising cost of fuel, Congress on Tuesday dubbed him the "Inflation Man" and asserted that the government is systematically burdening the common public once the elections are concluded. The opposition party alleged that the central government has initiated a pattern of steep fuel price revisions to pass the economic burden onto regular citizens.

"The 'Inflation Man' Modi's whip has struck the public again. Petrol and diesel have been hiked by 90 paise. Modi has raised prices by 4 rupees in the last 4 days. With this increase, petrol has reached 109 rupees and diesel 96 rupees in the country. This is just the beginning. The Inflation Man will extract even more because the elections are over", the Congress party said. (ANI)