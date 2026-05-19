Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming viral video capturing a grandfather teaching a traditional Gujarati folk dance to his grandson.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming viral video capturing a grandfather teaching a traditional Gujarati folk dance to his grandson. The video, believed to showcase a traditional dance form from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, features the grandfather and grandson performing intricate steps in flawless sync, radiating energy, joy, and deep cultural pride.

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Sharing the clip on X, Mahindra revealed that the video stopped him mid-scroll because it represented something far more meaningful than just a dance performance.

“I’m not sure why I paused on this clip when it appeared on my timeline. I don’t even know the name of the dance form (apparently it’s from Saurashtra) but it shows a grandfather teaching his grandson the steps. Yes, the dance itself is wonderful. Full of energy, joy and life. The kind that makes you want to join in. But what really drew me in was what this clip symbolised: the passing on of tradition, rhythm and memory from one generation to the next,” Mahindra said.

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Describing the video as a rare emotional comfort in uncertain times, he added, “In today’s uncertain world, I found that strangely comforting. That not everything around you will change.”

The viral clip also carried a Gujarati caption translated as “Old generation versus new generation,” a phrase many users felt perfectly captured the emotional essence of the performance.

As the video spread rapidly online, social media users began identifying the dance form and discussing its cultural roots. Several viewers said the performance resembled a traditional Garba or Raas style associated with communities from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.