Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1.14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh

Customs officials at Trichy Airport seized a 1141-gram gold bar worth Rs 94.53 lakh from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The gold was hidden in paste-like materials inside his rectum.

Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1 point 14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

A 1141 gram gold carat worth Rs 94.53 lakh was seized by customs officials from a passenger who was concealing it inside his rectum at Trichy Airport.

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-023 on Wednesday and was caught during inepction, officials said.

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-023 on Wednesday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 1141.000 grams valued Rs 94,53,185."

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call anr

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech AJR

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH) vkp

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India gcw

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Karnataka reports over 33000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4324 cases anr

Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps gcw

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

I think there's a few people: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club HRD

‘I think there's a few people’: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon