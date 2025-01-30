Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1.14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh

Customs officials at Trichy Airport seized a 1141-gram gold bar worth Rs 94.53 lakh from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The gold was hidden in paste-like materials inside his rectum.

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-023 on Wednesday and was caught during inepction, officials said.

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-023 on Wednesday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 1141.000 grams valued Rs 94,53,185."

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

