Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to 'Democracy Warriors' who opposed the 1975 Emergency. At an event in Dehradun, he called the Emergency a 'dark chapter' and praised their sacrifice in restoring democratic governance in India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid tribute to those who opposed the 1975 Emergency during a program marking "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" held in Dehradun. The event served as a platform to honour "Democracy Warriors", individuals who were detained or fought against the suspension of civil liberties during that period.

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Tribute to Democracy Warriors

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister underscored the gravity of the Emergency era, framing it as a critical moment when democratic values were under siege. "It was due to the sacrifice, courage and struggle of Democracy Warriors that democratic governance was eventually restored in the country. Their contribution remains a source of inspiration for present and future generations," Dhami said.

He credited the eventual restoration of democratic governance to the "sacrifice, courage, and struggle" of the individuals who resisted the government's actions at the time.

"The Emergency imposed in 1975 remains a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy. In an attempt to retain power, the then government curtailed civil liberties, restricted press freedom and undermined the fundamental spirit of the Constitution," said Dhami.

Reflecting on the protection of rights, the Chief Minister stated that while attempts were made to suppress fundamental freedoms during the Emergency, the vigilance of the Indian citizenry eventually prevailed.

Dhami added that the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of expression and democratic rights. "During the Emergency, attempts were made to suppress these fundamental rights, but the vigilant citizens of the country responded through democratic means and successfully restored democracy," he said.

'Nation First' Governance Model

He linked these historical lessons to the current administration's focus on "service, good governance, and welfare of the poor" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing principles like "Nation First" and "Antyodaya."

Highlighting the present governance model, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has achieved "new milestones in development" based on the principles of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. "The benefits of development are being extended to the last person in society under the guiding principles of Antyodaya, Nation First, and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he said.

State's Commitment to Warriors

Dhami also noted that the state government is working for the welfare of Democracy Warriors. He informed that in 2023, their monthly honorarium was increased from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000, and special identity cards have been issued to Emergency detainees and their dependent spouses.

He emphasised the need to preserve their legacy, saying it is a collective responsibility to pass their contributions to younger generations.

Democracy Warriors were also felicitated during the programme for their "sacrifices and invaluable contributions." (ANI)