The BRO has restored the Gulabgarh-Machail road link in Kishtwar by building a 140-foot Bailey Bridge at Chishoti in just 12 days. The original bridge was washed away in a 2025 cloudburst, severing access to the Machail Mata temple.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored road connectivity between Gulabgarh and Machail with the operationalisation of a 140-foot triple double reinforced Bailey Bridge at Chishoti, a Public Relations Officer said in an official statement.

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The restoration marks the end of a prolonged disruption caused by the devastating cloudburst of 14 August 2025, which washed away the existing bridge at Chishoti and severed the only road link to the remote Machail region, PRO added.

The newly constructed bridge was virtually inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Lt Gen PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, in the presence of Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of the Opposition, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, MLA, Padder-Nagseni Constituency.

Remarkable 12-Day Construction

Constructed in a remarkable 12 days, the bridge was executed by 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark. The operation involved extensive site preparation, construction of abutments, transportation of bridging stores, launching of the Bailey Bridge, and development of approach roads under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The effort was further strengthened by the technical expertise and support provided by specialists from the Army Engineers, PRO added.

Commending the efforts of all personnel involved, Lt Gen PK Mishra lauded the dedication, resilience and professionalism displayed by BRO (Project Sampark) and Army engineers in accomplishing this challenging task within an exceptionally short timeframe. He highlighted that the successful restoration of connectivity is a testament to the spirit of service and determination embodied in BRO's motto, "Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam" -- Everything is Achievable Through Hard Work, as per the PRO

Strategic Takeover and Future Connectivity

Following the tragic cloudburst of August 2025, the Defence Minister, during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir on 24 August 2025, announced that the Gulabgarh - Machail road would be taken over by BRO to ensure long-term development and maintenance of this strategically important axis. The proposal received operational approval from the Ministry of Defence in March 2026, with formal transfer orders expected shortly. Pending the transfer, Project Sampark undertook the construction of the Bailey Bridge based on the requirement projected by the Civil Administration to restore immediate connectivity to Machail, PRO said.

The Gulabgarh - Machail road forms a vital segment of the Kishtwar - Gulabgarh - Kundal - Machail axis, a strategically important route that also provides future connectivity potential through the proposed Umasi La Pass across the Zanskar Range to Nimmu in the Zanskar Valley of Ladakh , PRO added.

Crucial for Pilgrimage and Local Lifeline

Apart from its strategic significance, the road serves as the primary access route to the revered Machail Mata Temple, one of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in the Jammu region. Every year, more than three lakh devotees undertake the pilgrimage, making the route critical for both local residents and visiting pilgrims, according to the PRO.

The timely completion and opening of the bridge ensures reliable connectivity ahead of the annual Machail Mata Yatra, scheduled to commence in July. Beyond facilitating pilgrimage movement, the bridge restores socio-economic lifelines for the residents of the remote Machail region and significantly enhances mobility in the sensitive border district, it said. (ANI)