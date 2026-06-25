The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly results for June 25, 2026, have now been announced. The draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with additional prizes awarded across multiple categories. The winning numbers for the jackpot and other tiers have been released.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for June 25, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 92D 56873 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 92D 56873

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 56873 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 04809, 08088, 35437, 46142, 48761, 53804, 59121, 60727, 80814, 87092

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0486, 2354, 4045, 5474, 5891, 6264, 7265, 7675, 8023, 9306

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1028, 1053, 2886, 2964, 4365, 4855, 5286, 8044, 9252, 9367

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0200, 0267, 0360, 0366, 0398, 0536, 0744, 0758, 0880, 0925, 0953, 1064, 1140, 1147, 1259, 1497, 1800, 1843, 1954, 2117, 2223, 2244, 2371, 2450, 2564, 2578, 2586, 2608, 2615, 2732, 3157, 3237, 3288, 3295, 3558, 3715, 3744, 3816, 3872, 3881, 3892, 3971, 3997, 4093, 4117, 4138, 4146, 4263, 4697, 4819, 4848, 5251, 5293, 5409, 5553, 5564, 5659, 5801, 5905, 5936, 6060, 6081, 6134, 6158, 6354, 6585, 6617, 6684, 6900, 6940, 6966, 7043, 7068, 7091, 7382, 7422, 7493, 7610, 7632, 7766, 7959, 8188, 8211, 8320, 8332, 8471, 8627, 8648, 8657, 8732, 8782, 8870, 9346, 9381, 9402, 9751, 9783, 9843, 9988, 9994

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 25, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.