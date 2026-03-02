Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that India's 'Operation Sindoor' is an ongoing retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, warning Pakistan of a 'stunning' response if its actions continue. The operation has eliminated many terrorists.

'Operation Sindoor' Ongoing, Will Stun the World: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stated that India delivered a strong retaliation to Pakistan under "Operation Sindoor", after Pakistani terrorists had entered India and killed innocent civilians. He further stated that the Operation is still ongoing and if Pakistan doesn't stop its actions, "will give such a response that the world will be stunned."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering at the 'Parivartan Yatra' here, the Defence Minister recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and said India had taken revenge through Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, "successfully eliminating a large number of people". He stated that following the high-level meeting, Indian armed forces carried out an operation across the border.

Singh said, "I am the Defence Minister of this country. Some Pakistani terrorists came to India and killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam. After that, the Prime Minister called a meeting, and it was decided that we would take revenge. After that, you saw that our army soldiers, not on this side of the border, but on the other side of the border, successfully eliminated a large number of people. That operation was called Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor has not stopped yet. If Pakistan does not stop its actions, then today, as Defence Minister, I want to say again, this time we will give such a response, such a response that the world will be stunned. This time, there will be no forgiveness under any circumstances."

Details of the Operation

Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian military carried out precise strikes on nine major terror launchpads operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India a 'Champion of Peace'

Additionally, Singh emphasised India's commitment to peace amid global conflicts, citing the government's efforts to evacuate citizens from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war. Singh stated that Prime Minister Modi played a crucial role in securing a 4-hour ceasefire, enabling the evacuation of 10 lakh young people from Ukraine.

Singh contrasted India's peaceful stance with ongoing conflicts involving countries like America, Israel, and Iran, and appealed to voters to strengthen the BJP. "We can see the state of the world right now. We can clearly see the war that is going on between America, Israel, and Iran. But India is a champion of peace. For example, there was a war going on between Russia and Ukraine for a long time. Our Prime Minister spoke to Russia, Ukraine, and the President of America. The war stopped for 4 hours, and we succeeded in evacuating 10 lakh young people from Ukraine. This is the government of the BJP. Therefore, I want to appeal to all of you: Strengthen the BJP this time," Singh added.

Escalating Middle East Tensions

On February 28, a coordinated US and Israeli airstrike across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. US President Donald Trump described the strikes as necessary to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After more than a decade, the BJP in West Bengal is officially launching a historic, statewide "Parivartan Yatra." Operating under the unified rallying cry, "Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sorkar" (There is a need for change, we want a BJP government), this massive campaign is designed to establish absolute physical dominance and grassroots engagement ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. (ANI)