Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, multiple engines at spot (WATCH)

A fire broke out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on Friday.

Fire breaks out near Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj, tenders on spot (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

A fire broke out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on Friday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the fire remained unknown and the officials were asserting the extent of damage.

After hours of effort, the blaze was brought under control.

"There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation..." said SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, news agency ANI reported.

According to the UP government, over 397.4 million people have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. 

