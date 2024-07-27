India's first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH)

Southern Railway announced on Saturday (July 27) that India's first vertical lift sea bridge at Pamban will be unveiled in a few months. The old Pamban Cantilever Bridge, connecting Mandapam to Pamban Island and Rameswaram, was closed in December 2022 due to safety concerns.

Southern Railway announced on Saturday (July 27) through its official X handle that India's first vertical lift sea bridge at Pamban will be unveiled in a few months. The X platform post highlighted that the "incredible engineering marvel" is in its final phase, with the prefabricated vertical lift span already installed.

Southern Railway wrote on X, "Final phase of #India's first vertical lift Sea Bridge at Pamban! Catch a glimpse of the impressive launching of the prefabricated vertical life span on top of the bridge, amidst festivities! The incredible engineering marvel will be unveiled in a few months."

For over a century, the Pamban Cantilever Bridge stood as an iconic connector between Mandapam and the revered sites of Pamban Island and Rameswaram. However, the passage of time had taken its toll, and this historic marvel was displaying clear indications of wear and degradation.

In response to growing concerns, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) embarked on a project to build a modern Pamban rail bridge in 2019, aiming to replace the aging structure. With the old bridge's safety being a major worry, its operations were halted in December 2022. The new bridge's construction is underway, with work being carried out in stages to ensure a safe and efficient connection.

The new bridge's design features 100 spans of 18.3 meters each, plus a 63-meter navigational span, and will be elevated 3.0 meters higher than its predecessor, providing a navigational clearance of 22.0 meters above sea level. Officials anticipate the resumption of railway services to Rameswaram by October 1, subject to the completion of final checks, including track inspections and electrical work.



