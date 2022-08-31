Delhi CM Kejriwal launches India's first virtual school; claims will be milestone in education sector

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the field of education, Delhi has taken many revolutionary steps. On the one hand, school infrastructure was improved, as was the quality of education; several new aspects of the school curriculum, such as entrepreneurship classes, were also introduced."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, annnounced "country's first virtual school", claiming it as a "revolutionary move, begins today in the national capital." He also said that India cannot become the "number one nation in the world" until every student in the country receives a high-quality education.

The announcement, made during a virtual press conference, comes as the Aam Aadmi Party government continues to face Bharatiya Janata Party allegations of corruption in the education sector. While the party has previously taken pride in all it has done for the sector in Delhi, the BJP has intensified its attacks, alleging inconsistencies in funding allocation.

"We are launching Delhi's first virtual school today. We announced this last year. Many students are unable to attend school in their villages. There are still apprehensions about female education. The goal of this school would be to reach every student," the Delhi Chief Minister continued.

Classes for the virtual school, which is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education, will be held for students aged 13 to 18. Students from all over India can apply for admission by visiting the official website, www.dmvs.ac.in.

Students in classes 11 and 12 will be prepared for competitive exams and receive skill-based training. Students could access live and recorded classes and assessments by logging into an online platform.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also listed the city's accomplishments in the virtual meet. "In the field of education, Delhi has taken many revolutionary steps." On the one hand, school infrastructure was improved, as was the quality of education; several new aspects of the school curriculum, such as entrepreneurship classes, were also introduced."

Additionally, he continued, "We are also opening a new special school for children who have been observed seeking alms at traffic signals. Among other special initiatives, there are skill universities."

Also Read: 'Such a bad liquor policy... it was anti-people': Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read: Manish Sisodia: 'I am happy that Prime Minister got my home raided... they found nothing'

Also Read: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at Ghaziabad bank, CBI to check locker in 'corruption case'