Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi slams DMK govt for 'not respecting' national anthem, abruptly ends address

    During his inaugural address for the year, Governor Ravi emphasized that his repeated requests to the state government, urging the due respect for the national anthem by playing it at the beginning and end of the address, were consistently ignored.

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi slams DMK govt for 'not respecting' national anthem, abruptly ends address AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    In an unprecedented move in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor RN Ravi on Monday (February 12) swiftly concluded his customary address, citing disagreements with the government over the address's content. The Governor specifically criticized the DMK regime, accusing it of 'not respecting' the national anthem during the House proceedings.

    During his inaugural address for the year, Governor Ravi emphasized that his repeated requests to the state government, urging the due respect for the national anthem by playing it at the beginning and end of the address, were consistently ignored. The House had been convened on February 12 for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi gives recruitment letters of government jobs to over 1 lakh people (WATCH)

    Governor Ravi said that the address contained numerous messages with which he 'convincingly disagreed, on factual and moral grounds.' He asserted that 'lending his voice' to aspects with which he disagreed would be a 'Constitutional travesty.'

    As a result, he swiftly concluded his address, expressing his wishes for a productive and healthy discussion for the people's welfare within the House.

    After extending greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Legislators, Governor Ravi promptly ended his speech, emphasizing his disagreement with the government.

    This development echoes a similar incident in Kerala, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan concluded his customary address in a matter of minutes, choosing to read only the last paragraph of his speech.

    Bihar Trust Vote: BJP-JD(U) coalition navigates crucial numbers game

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office anr

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office

    Red face moment for Congress? Chidambaram praises Modi Govt's determination to implement projects (WATCH) snt

    Red face moment for Congress? Chidambaram praises Modi Govt's determination to implement projects (WATCH)

    Kerala: After 46-year wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass set to open for traffic anr

    Kerala: After 46-year wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass set to open for traffic

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi virtually hands out 1 lakh job offers to fresh appointees via video conference (WATCH) AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi gives recruitment letters of government jobs to over 1 lakh people (WATCH)

    Bihar Trust Vote: BJP-JD(U) coalition navigates crucial numbers game AJR

    Bihar Trust Vote: BJP-JD(U) coalition navigates crucial numbers game

    Recent Stories

    The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's film trailer released at Super Bowl 2024 (WATCH) RBA

    'The Fall Guy': Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's film trailer released at Super Bowl 2024 (WATCH)

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office anr

    60,000 square feet, five floors, room for future CM... Inside Kerala BJP's new office

    Kyoto to Barcelona: 7 countries you must visit after turning 65 ATG

    Kyoto to Barcelona: 7 countries you must visit after turning 65

    Football Sebastien Haller secures Ivory Coast's AFCON Title with late winner against Nigeria in the final osf

    Sebastien Haller secures Ivory Coast's AFCON Title with late winner against Nigeria in the final

    Red face moment for Congress? Chidambaram praises Modi Govt's determination to implement projects (WATCH) snt

    Red face moment for Congress? Chidambaram praises Modi Govt's determination to implement projects (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon