Rozgar Mela: PM Modi gives recruitment letters of government jobs to over 1 lakh people (WATCH)

In a significant move towards employment generation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the distribution of over 1 lakh appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing on February 12.

The distribution spanned various ministries and departments such as the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Ministry of Railways. This mega employment fair, known as Rozgar Mela, unfolded at 47 locations across the nation.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Every youth today knows that he can make a place for himself if he works hard. Since 2014 we have been trying to connect the youth with the Indian government & make them the participants in the development. We have given 1.5 per cent more jobs than the previous government."

Highlighting the multifaceted approach, the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere, any device’ learning format.”

The Rozgar Mela is underway at 47 locations nationwide, streamlining the recruitment process for positions in central government departments as well as state governments and union territories.

The Rozgar Mela represents the government's commitment to addressing unemployment challenges by providing diverse job opportunities. These initiatives aim to catalyze additional employment opportunities, empowering the youth and fostering their direct involvement in the country's developmental endeavors.