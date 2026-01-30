Farmers in Tamil Nadu staged extreme protests in Trichy, including symbolically eating rats and consuming human waste, accusing state and central governments of betrayal over unfulfilled promises like loan waivers and fair crop prices.

Farmers of Tamil Nadu led by Ayyakannu, State President of the National South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers' Association, staged a unique protest in front of the Trichy District Collectorate, accusing both the Central and State governments of betraying the farming community. The protesters alleged that governments have failed to provide remunerative prices for agricultural produce, have not waived farm loans taken from cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu, and have not taken steps to store water by constructing check dams across the Cauvery River. Due to these failures, they claimed, farmers are once again being pushed into extreme distress, symbolically described as being driven to a situation of "eating rats". As part of the protest, farmers tied strips of cloth around their bodies and enacted a symbolic demonstration of eating rats to highlight their suffering and desperation. The farmers raised slogans demanding that the government stop treating farmers merely as a vote bank during elections and then neglecting them afterwards. They urged immediate policy action to protect farmers' livelihoods and ensure water security.

Extreme Protest Against Administration

Earlier on Tuesday, condemning the district administration for allegedly turning a blind eye to farmers' demands, a group of farmers in Tiruchirappalli staged an extreme form of protest by consuming human waste. Alleging that the Chief Minister has failed to listen to farmers' grievances, implement their demands, or fulfil the election promises made to them, the protesters accused the government of betraying the farming community. The protest was held in front of the Tiruchirappalli District Collectorate.

As a part of a symbolic protest, farmers marked their bodies with religious ash (naamam). More than a hundred farmers participated in this unusual demonstration.

Accusations Over Unfulfilled Poll Promises

The farmers noted that during the 2021 Assembly elections, nearly 56 election promises were made regarding agriculture and farmers. However, they alleged that most of these assurances remain unfulfilled. They specifically accused the DMK government of failing to fulfil promises, including a complete waiver of all farm loans, ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce, opening additional paddy procurement centres, and providing full crop insurance compensation. (ANI)