Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, EVMs were dispatched to constituencies in Ranipet and Erode districts under tight security. The process was monitored by election officials and political party representatives to ensure transparency.

EVMs Dispatched Under Tight Security

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were dispatched under tight security and official supervision in Ranipet district and Erode district as part of ongoing election preparations. In Ranipet, EVMs allocated for four Assembly constituencies were sent from the Agricultural Marketing Warehouse in Arcot. The dispatch process was carried out under the supervision of Election Officer Chandrakala and in the presence of representatives from various political parties to ensure transparency. The sealed warehouse was opened in front of party representatives, following which the machines were thoroughly inspected and verified by election officials, polling personnel and revenue department authorities. After verification, the EVMs were dispatched constituency-wise in accordance with standard procedures. Armed police personnel were deployed throughout to ensure security.

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Meanwhile, in the Erode district, the distribution of EVMs to eight Assembly constituencies has commenced. The machines were inspected at the warehouse located in the Revenue Divisional Office premises in Erode in the presence of authorised political party representatives. Following verification, the EVMs were loaded onto separate vehicles for constituencies including Erode East, Erode West, Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gopichettipalayam and Bhavani Sagar. The machines were then transported to strong rooms at respective taluk offices in GPS-enabled vehicles under armed police security. Officials stated that all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure transparency, security and accountability in the handling and transportation of EVMs.

Election Schedule and Key Contenders

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)