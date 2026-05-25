BJP leader R Sarathkumar attributed the latest fuel price hike to unavoidable global circumstances. This marks the fourth increase in two weeks, with petrol now costing over Rs 100 in Delhi and significant rises in other metro cities.

BJP leader and actor R Sarathkumar on Monday said that the increase in fuel prices has become difficult to avoid due to the global circumstances, which have affected the shipment of crude oil and contributed to the price hike. Speaking at a press conference, he said that normalcy can be restored with a ceasefire over several months. He underlined that fluctuations like these are a part of constant economic developments. "The increase has become difficult to avoid due to global circumstances. Factors such as disruptions in shipping and rising crude oil prices have contributed to fuel price increases, and several countries are discussing ways to address the situation. Only with a ceasefire and restoration of global economic balance could conditions improve over the next several months. Such fluctuations are part of normal economic developments," he said.

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Fuel Prices Hiked Across Metros

Earlier today, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

Fourth Hike in Two Weeks

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

CNG Prices Also Increased

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by Rs 1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators. (ANI)