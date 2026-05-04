Vijay's financial holdings are thoroughly examined in the affidavit. The total value of his moveable assets is Rs 404,58,57,196. These consist of investments, fixed deposits, many bank accounts, and loans given to relatives.

Deposits with Indian Overseas Bank, especially a sizeable account in Saligramam valued at Rs 213,36,15,943, are among his principal assets. Additionally, he has fixed deposits at other institutions, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank.

Shares in businesses including Sun Paper Mill Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, and Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd form part of his investing portfolio. The statement also details advances and loans, including sums sent to relatives including Divya Saasha, Jason Sanjay, and Sangeetha Vijay.