Vijay Net Worth Revealed: Inside the TVK Chief’s Wealth and Assets
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has declared assets worth Rs 624 crore in his affidavit. His holdings include Rs 404 crore in moveable assets and Rs 220 crore in immovable properties, with no liabilities.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay has recently revealed assets worth over Rs 600 crore in his election affidavit, offering a detailed snapshot of his financial standing ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
In his first election, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is running from the seats of Perambur and Trichy East. Vijay's entire net worth is Rs 624 crore, according to the document. This comprises Rs 220 crore in immovable assets and Rs 404 crore in moveable assets. Sangeetha, his wife, has disclosed a separate net worth of Rs 15.76 crore.
Vijay's financial holdings are thoroughly examined in the affidavit. The total value of his moveable assets is Rs 404,58,57,196. These consist of investments, fixed deposits, many bank accounts, and loans given to relatives.
Deposits with Indian Overseas Bank, especially a sizeable account in Saligramam valued at Rs 213,36,15,943, are among his principal assets. Additionally, he has fixed deposits at other institutions, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank.
Shares in businesses including Sun Paper Mill Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, and Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd form part of his investing portfolio. The statement also details advances and loans, including sums sent to relatives including Divya Saasha, Jason Sanjay, and Sangeetha Vijay.
Vijay Net Worth Revealed: Cars & Other Assets
In terms of lifestyle assets, Vijay owns several high-end vehicles, including a BMW 530, BMW i7, Toyota Lexus 350, Toyota Vellfire, and a Maruti Swift. He has a TVS XL Super bike as well. He also possesses 883 grams of gold and silver jewelery.
The estimated value of Vijay's real estate is Rs 220,15,62,010. These comprise Tamil Nadu's residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate.
In addition to non-agricultural land in places like Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai, he owns agricultural land in Vattapatti village, which is close to Kodaikanal. His portfolio of commercial properties includes properties in Chennai's Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur.
His assets are primarily of residential properties, with ten listed locations in prestigious neighbourhoods including Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore.
Vijay Net Worth Revealed: Any Liabilities?
Interestingly, Vijay has disclosed no liabilities, meaning that he has no unpaid debts or loans to financial institutions. In his income tax returns for the fiscal year 2024–2025, he declared a total income of Rs 184.53 crore.
In addition to interest and rental income from properties, his main source of income is self-employment.
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