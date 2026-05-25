West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh defended the fourth fuel price hike in two weeks, calling it 'inevitable' and a 'minimum increase' due to global factors. Prices were raised again, with petrol in Delhi crossing Rs 100/litre.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday addressed the hike in fuel prices, saying that the situation has reached a point where a minimum hike is inevitable. The statement comes after the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again today, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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"Just recall what has been going on for the past 3-4 years. In some countries, petrol and diesel are simply unavailable. However, the Prime Minister provided relief to the people... But today, the situation has reached this critical point, some price hike became inevitable; consequently, only a minimum increase has been implemented. The situation is beyond our control; the supply of petrol, gas, and diesel is not in our hands. Therefore, we are compelled to proceed in alignment with global trends," he said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fuel Prices Across Metros

Earlier today, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

Fourth Hike in Under Two Weeks

The latest revision comes after three successive hikes in recent days. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when fuel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre. On May 23, petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 91 paise per litre, making the current revision the fourth hike in less than two weeks.

CNG Prices Also Increased

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi were also increased earlier on Saturday by Rs 1 per kg, marking the third hike in just 10 days. Following the latest revision, CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators. (ANI)