Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results show a major political shift as Vijay’s TVK emerges as the leading force with 107 seats. DMK and AIADMK trail behind in a closely watched contest. Check the full constituency-wise winners list and updates here.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a major political shock, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’sTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest force in the state. Early trends indicate a decisive shift in the political landscape long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, as TVK secures a strong lead across urban and semi-urban constituencies. According to the latest updates, TVK is leading or has already secured 107 of the 234 Assembly seats, placing Vijay in a position to potentially become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
If confirmed, this would mark a historic moment, making Vijay the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK duopoly to assume the office of Chief Minister since 1967. The party’s campaign, driven by welfare-oriented promises and strong youth appeal, appears to have significantly influenced voter sentiment across the state
Election Landscape Shows Fragmented Mandate
The ruling DMK alliance, which campaigned on themes of state autonomy, opposition to delimitation, and leadership stability under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, has secured 42 seats through wins and leads. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led in the state by the AIADMK with support from the BJP and its allies, has registered 56 seats in combined wins and leads.
Despite being initially dismissed by both major Dravidian parties, TVK has emerged as a dominant force, reshaping traditional electoral equations in Tamil Nadu.
Constituency-Wise Winners and Leading Candidates
Anna Nagar – V.K. Ramkumar – Won
Aranthangi – Mohamed Farvas J – Won
Bhavanisagar – V.P. Tamilselvi – Won
Erode (East) – M. Vijay Balaji – Won
Gobichettipalayam – K. A. Sengottaiyan – Won
Kavundampalayam – Kanimozhi Santhosh – Won
Kolathur – V.S. Babu – Won
Madavaram – M. L. Vijayprabhu – Won
Madurai Central – Madhar Badhurudeen – Won
Madurai East – Karthikeyan S – Won
Madurai North – A. Kallana – Won
Modakkurichi – D. Shanmugan – Won
Musiri – M. Vignesh – Won
Mylapore – P. Venkataramanan – Won
Nanguneri – V. Narayanan – Won
Poonamallee – R. Prakasam – Won
Radhapuram – Dr. Sathish Christopher – Won
Rajapalayam – K. Jegadeshwari – Won
Rasipuram – D. Logesh Tamilselvan – Won
Royapuram – K. V. Vijay Damu – Won
Senthamangalam – P. Chandrasekar – Won
Srivaikuntam – G. Saravanan – Won
Thanjavur – R. Vijaysaravanan – Won T
hiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar – M. R. Pallavi – Won
Thiyagarayanagar – N. Anand – Won
Thousand Lights – J. C. D. Prabhakar – Won
Thuraiyur – M. Ravisankar – Won
Tirunelveli – R. S. Murugan – Won
Uthiramerur – J. Munirathinam – Won
Velachery – R. Kumar – Won
Alangudi – Siva V. Meyyanathan – Won
Alangulam – Paul Manoj Pandian – Won
Coonoor – M. Raju – Won
Gudalur – Dhravidamani M – Won
Harbour – P. K. Sekar Babu – Won
Manachanallur – S. Kathiravan – Won
Oddanchatram – R. Sakkarapani – Won
Palayamkottai – M. Abdul Wahab – Won
Pollachi – K. Nithyanandhan – Won
Ramanathapuram – K. Katharbatcha Muthuramaliningam – Won
Thiruvarur – K. Kalaivanan Poondi – Won
Thiruvidaimarudur – Govi. Chezhiaan – Won
Tiruchendur – Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Won
Tiruchirappalli (West) – K. N. Nehru – Won
Udumalaipettai – J. Jayakumar – Won
Valparai – A. Kutty (Sudhakar) – Won
Ambasamudram – Dr. Esakki Subaya – Won
Anthiyur – Haribaskar P – Won
Arcot – S. M. Sukumar – Won
Bhavani – K. C. Karuppanan – Won
Cheyyar – Mukkur N. Subramanian – Won
Cheyyur – E. Rajasekar – Won
Harur – V. Sampathkumar – Won
Nannilam – R. Kamaraj – Won
Vedaranyam – O. S. Manian – Won
Melur – P. Viswanathan (INC) – Won
Thiruthuraipoondi – K. Marimuthu (CPI) – Won
Udhagamandalam – M. Bhojarajan (BJP) – Won
Political Shift Signals New Era in Tamil Nadu
The results indicate a dramatic restructuring of Tamil Nadu’s political order, with TVK emerging as a powerful third force and potentially the leading party in the state. The traditional DMK and AIADMK bipolar dominance appears to have been significantly disrupted, marking a possible historic turning point in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history.