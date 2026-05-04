Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results show a major political shift as Vijay’s TVK emerges as the leading force with 107 seats. DMK and AIADMK trail behind in a closely watched contest. Check the full constituency-wise winners list and updates here.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a major political shock, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’sTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest force in the state. Early trends indicate a decisive shift in the political landscape long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, as TVK secures a strong lead across urban and semi-urban constituencies. According to the latest updates, TVK is leading or has already secured 107 of the 234 Assembly seats, placing Vijay in a position to potentially become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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If confirmed, this would mark a historic moment, making Vijay the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK duopoly to assume the office of Chief Minister since 1967. The party’s campaign, driven by welfare-oriented promises and strong youth appeal, appears to have significantly influenced voter sentiment across the state

Election Landscape Shows Fragmented Mandate

The ruling DMK alliance, which campaigned on themes of state autonomy, opposition to delimitation, and leadership stability under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, has secured 42 seats through wins and leads. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led in the state by the AIADMK with support from the BJP and its allies, has registered 56 seats in combined wins and leads.

Despite being initially dismissed by both major Dravidian parties, TVK has emerged as a dominant force, reshaping traditional electoral equations in Tamil Nadu.

Constituency-Wise Winners and Leading Candidates

Anna Nagar – V.K. Ramkumar – Won

Aranthangi – Mohamed Farvas J – Won

Bhavanisagar – V.P. Tamilselvi – Won

Erode (East) – M. Vijay Balaji – Won

Gobichettipalayam – K. A. Sengottaiyan – Won

Kavundampalayam – Kanimozhi Santhosh – Won

Kolathur – V.S. Babu – Won

Madavaram – M. L. Vijayprabhu – Won

Madurai Central – Madhar Badhurudeen – Won

Madurai East – Karthikeyan S – Won

Madurai North – A. Kallana – Won

Modakkurichi – D. Shanmugan – Won

Musiri – M. Vignesh – Won

Mylapore – P. Venkataramanan – Won

Nanguneri – V. Narayanan – Won

Poonamallee – R. Prakasam – Won

Radhapuram – Dr. Sathish Christopher – Won

Rajapalayam – K. Jegadeshwari – Won

Rasipuram – D. Logesh Tamilselvan – Won

Royapuram – K. V. Vijay Damu – Won

Senthamangalam – P. Chandrasekar – Won

Srivaikuntam – G. Saravanan – Won

Thanjavur – R. Vijaysaravanan – Won T

hiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar – M. R. Pallavi – Won

Thiyagarayanagar – N. Anand – Won

Thousand Lights – J. C. D. Prabhakar – Won

Thuraiyur – M. Ravisankar – Won

Tirunelveli – R. S. Murugan – Won

Uthiramerur – J. Munirathinam – Won

Velachery – R. Kumar – Won

Alangudi – Siva V. Meyyanathan – Won

Alangulam – Paul Manoj Pandian – Won

Coonoor – M. Raju – Won

Gudalur – Dhravidamani M – Won

Harbour – P. K. Sekar Babu – Won

Manachanallur – S. Kathiravan – Won

Oddanchatram – R. Sakkarapani – Won

Palayamkottai – M. Abdul Wahab – Won

Pollachi – K. Nithyanandhan – Won

Ramanathapuram – K. Katharbatcha Muthuramaliningam – Won

Thiruvarur – K. Kalaivanan Poondi – Won

Thiruvidaimarudur – Govi. Chezhiaan – Won

Tiruchendur – Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Won

Tiruchirappalli (West) – K. N. Nehru – Won

Udumalaipettai – J. Jayakumar – Won

Valparai – A. Kutty (Sudhakar) – Won

Ambasamudram – Dr. Esakki Subaya – Won

Anthiyur – Haribaskar P – Won

Arcot – S. M. Sukumar – Won

Bhavani – K. C. Karuppanan – Won

Cheyyar – Mukkur N. Subramanian – Won

Cheyyur – E. Rajasekar – Won

Harur – V. Sampathkumar – Won

Nannilam – R. Kamaraj – Won

Vedaranyam – O. S. Manian – Won

Melur – P. Viswanathan (INC) – Won

Thiruthuraipoondi – K. Marimuthu (CPI) – Won

Udhagamandalam – M. Bhojarajan (BJP) – Won

Political Shift Signals New Era in Tamil Nadu

The results indicate a dramatic restructuring of Tamil Nadu’s political order, with TVK emerging as a powerful third force and potentially the leading party in the state. The traditional DMK and AIADMK bipolar dominance appears to have been significantly disrupted, marking a possible historic turning point in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history.