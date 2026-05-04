Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results show a major political shift as Vijay’s TVK emerges as the leading force with 107 seats. DMK and AIADMK trail behind in a closely watched contest. Check the full constituency-wise winners list and updates here.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a major political shock, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’sTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest force in the state. Early trends indicate a decisive shift in the political landscape long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, as TVK secures a strong lead across urban and semi-urban constituencies. According to the latest updates, TVK is leading or has already secured 107 of the 234 Assembly seats, placing Vijay in a position to potentially become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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If confirmed, this would mark a historic moment, making Vijay the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK duopoly to assume the office of Chief Minister since 1967. The party’s campaign, driven by welfare-oriented promises and strong youth appeal, appears to have significantly influenced voter sentiment across the state

Election Landscape Shows Fragmented Mandate

The ruling DMK alliance, which campaigned on themes of state autonomy, opposition to delimitation, and leadership stability under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, has secured 42 seats through wins and leads. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led in the state by the AIADMK with support from the BJP and its allies, has registered 56 seats in combined wins and leads.

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Despite being initially dismissed by both major Dravidian parties, TVK has emerged as a dominant force, reshaping traditional electoral equations in Tamil Nadu.

Constituency-Wise Winners and Leading Candidates

Anna Nagar – V.K. Ramkumar – Won

Aranthangi – Mohamed Farvas J – Won 

Bhavanisagar – V.P. Tamilselvi – Won 

Erode (East) – M. Vijay Balaji – Won 

Gobichettipalayam – K. A. Sengottaiyan – Won 

Kavundampalayam – Kanimozhi Santhosh – Won 

Kolathur – V.S. Babu – Won 

Madavaram – M. L. Vijayprabhu – Won 

Madurai Central – Madhar Badhurudeen – Won 

Madurai East – Karthikeyan S – Won 

Madurai North – A. Kallana – Won 

Modakkurichi – D. Shanmugan – Won 

Musiri – M. Vignesh – Won 

Mylapore – P. Venkataramanan – Won 

Nanguneri – V. Narayanan – Won 

Poonamallee – R. Prakasam – Won 

Radhapuram – Dr. Sathish Christopher – Won 

Rajapalayam – K. Jegadeshwari – Won 

Rasipuram – D. Logesh Tamilselvan – Won 

Royapuram – K. V. Vijay Damu – Won 

Senthamangalam – P. Chandrasekar – Won 

Srivaikuntam – G. Saravanan – Won 

Thanjavur – R. Vijaysaravanan – Won T

hiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar – M. R. Pallavi – Won 

Thiyagarayanagar – N. Anand – Won 

Thousand Lights – J. C. D. Prabhakar – Won 

Thuraiyur – M. Ravisankar – Won 

Tirunelveli – R. S. Murugan – Won 

Uthiramerur – J. Munirathinam – Won 

Velachery – R. Kumar – Won

Alangudi – Siva V. Meyyanathan – Won 

Alangulam – Paul Manoj Pandian – Won 

Coonoor – M. Raju – Won 

Gudalur – Dhravidamani M – Won 

Harbour – P. K. Sekar Babu – Won 

Manachanallur – S. Kathiravan – Won 

Oddanchatram – R. Sakkarapani – Won 

Palayamkottai – M. Abdul Wahab – Won 

Pollachi – K. Nithyanandhan – Won 

Ramanathapuram – K. Katharbatcha Muthuramaliningam – Won

Thiruvarur – K. Kalaivanan Poondi – Won 

Thiruvidaimarudur – Govi. Chezhiaan – Won 

Tiruchendur – Anitha R. Radhakrishnan – Won 

Tiruchirappalli (West) – K. N. Nehru – Won 

Udumalaipettai – J. Jayakumar – Won 

Valparai – A. Kutty (Sudhakar) – Won

Ambasamudram – Dr. Esakki Subaya – Won 

Anthiyur – Haribaskar P – Won 

Arcot – S. M. Sukumar – Won 

Bhavani – K. C. Karuppanan – Won 

Cheyyar – Mukkur N. Subramanian – Won 

Cheyyur – E. Rajasekar – Won 

Harur – V. Sampathkumar – Won 

Nannilam – R. Kamaraj – Won 

Vedaranyam – O. S. Manian – Won

Melur – P. Viswanathan (INC) – Won 

Thiruthuraipoondi – K. Marimuthu (CPI) – Won 

Udhagamandalam – M. Bhojarajan (BJP) – Won

Political Shift Signals New Era in Tamil Nadu

The results indicate a dramatic restructuring of Tamil Nadu’s political order, with TVK emerging as a powerful third force and potentially the leading party in the state. The traditional DMK and AIADMK bipolar dominance appears to have been significantly disrupted, marking a possible historic turning point in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history.