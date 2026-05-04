Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay makes a stunning electoral debut as his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), emerges as a major force in Tamil Nadu, leading with a 34.90% vote share. Vijay is leading in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East).

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a dramatic twist worthy of one of his own climactic film moments, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has delivered a stunning debut performance at the ballot box, transforming his mass appeal into a decisive political mandate. The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief has surged ahead in both key battlegrounds--Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East)--signalling not just a personal victory but the arrival of a new political force in Tamil Nadu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TVK Dominates Vote Share

In the latest vote share analysis, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has secured 24.20% of the total votes, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has garnered 21.35%. Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as a significant contender with 34.90% of the vote share.

Vijay's Emphatic Lead in Key Constituencies

In the high-stakes Perambur constituency, Vijay has established an emphatic lead, securing 105,743 votes--towering over R D Shekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who trails with 59,119 votes, a massive deficit of 46,624. M Thilagabama of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) lags far behind with just 7,867 votes. What was once considered a tough contest against an entrenched DMK stronghold has rapidly turned into a one-sided affair, underlining the scale of Vijay's electoral breakthrough.

A similar wave is visible in Tiruchirappalli (East), where Vijay has garnered 69,017 votes, leading S Inigo Irudayaraj by 22,092 votes. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate G Rajasekaran, trails significantly with 15,269 votes. The dual leads not only mark a personal triumph but also ensure Vijay's entry into the Assembly--an outcome many had deemed uncertain for a first-time contender.

TVK Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party

The broader electoral landscape further amplifies TVK's meteoric rise. The party has already secured 32 seats and is leading in 76 others, taking its tally to 108--just shy of the 118 mark needed for a majority in the 234-member Assembly. In comparison, the DMK stands at 61 (14 wins and 47 leads), while the AIADMK trails with a combined 44 seats. Other parties, including the Indian National Congress and smaller regional players, remain marginal in this rapidly evolving contest.

Major Upset: CM MK Stalin Loses Kolathur Seat

In a stunning turn of events, the DMK has suffered a significant blow with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin losing his long-held Kolathur seat to V.S. Babu of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Babu secured 82,997 votes, defeating Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes after 22 rounds of counting. The loss is particularly symbolic, as Kolathur had been Stalin's stronghold since its creation in 2008. This defeat not only shakes the DMK's political dominance but also highlights the impressive rise of TVK, which is on track to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

A Historic Win and Generational Shift

Vijay's victory is particularly striking given the context. Entering politics amid scepticism, controversies, and comparisons with past actor-politicians, he faced formidable opponents and entrenched party machinery. Yet, by converting fan enthusiasm into votes and leveraging a campaign focused on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, he has rewritten expectations. His appeal among youth and minority communities appears to have played a decisive role in flipping constituencies long dominated by traditional Dravidian parties.

What makes this moment historic is not just the scale of the win, but the symbolism it carries. Tamil Nadu has witnessed actor-politicians before, but Vijay's rise--rooted in both cinematic charisma and a carefully crafted political narrative--signals a generational shift. With both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East tilting in his favour, the "Thalapathy" has not just entered politics--he has announced himself as a serious contender in shaping the state's future. As counting continues and final results trickle in, one thing is already clear: this is no cameo. Vijay's political debut has all the markings of a full-fledged blockbuster, and Tamil Nadu's political script may have just found its newest leading man. (ANI)