Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a women’s hostel housing employees of Tata Electronics Private Limited in Krishnagiri district. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai confirmed that the accused, Neelukumari Gupta, an Odisha native and employee at the Tata Electronics facility in Nagamangalam, had secretly installed the device under the directions of her boyfriend, Santhosh (25), who was later nabbed by Udanapalli police from Bengaluru.

The scandal erupted at Vidiyal Residency, a sprawling hostel complex in Lalikkal that accommodates over 6,000 women across 11 floors and eight blocks. Each room houses four occupants. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar, the camera was installed on Sunday (November 2) in the bathroom of a room shared by women one of whom was Neelukumari herself.

The setup came to light on Tuesday, when her roommates discovered the hidden device and alerted the hostel management, sparking massive outrage, triggering panic and fury among residents.

By evening, over 2,000 women staged a protest demanding swift action and stricter security measures. The escalating tension prompted Hosur Additional Collector Aakriti Sethi and SP Thangadurai to rush to the spot. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to manage the situation and ensure the safety of the residents.

Parents of several employees also gathered outside the hostel on Wednesday, fearing for their daughters’ safety. Police officials managed to pacify the crowd. More than 200 women reportedly packed their belongings and left for their hometowns.

ASP Shankar confirmed that investigators are currently scrutinizing footage from the recovered camera. “Ten police teams, including women officers, are combing through every room to ensure that no other hidden cameras are planted in the hostel,” he said.