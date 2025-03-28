user
Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Video of toddler being placed in garbage bin at Theni daycare sparks outrage (WATCH)

A viral video from a Theni daycare in Tamil Nadu shows staff placing a crying toddler in a garbage bin, sparking outrage and an official investigation.

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Video of toddler being placed in garbage bin at Theni daycare sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

A shocking video from a private daycare in Tamil Nadu's Theni has sparked public outrage after showing an 18-month-old toddler crying in fear as two staff members laughed while placing her inside a bucket labeled ‘dustbin’ and rolling it around. The distressing footage, which recently went viral, has prompted an official investigation into the facility’s treatment of children.

The incident occurred at J.J. Prodigies, a private children's shelter located on Chidambaranar Street under Theni Municipality. Managed by a woman named Jennifer, the daycare provides childcare services for working parents, including children with disabilities. Staff members are responsible for the well-being and safety of the children entrusted to their care.

After the video surfaced on social media, a complaint was swiftly filed with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). Officials from the unit visited the shelter, questioning staff members regarding the incident. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the video was recorded four months ago but had only recently gained public attention. The daycare staff attempted to justify their actions, claiming the act was intended to discipline the child. However, their reasoning has been met with widespread condemnation.

Authorities have since launched a detailed investigation into the daycare’s operations and the conduct of its employees. Child protection officials have emphasized that any form of mistreatment against children will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

Public outrage continues to grow, with many calling for strict legal action against the staff involved. Parents and child welfare activists have urged authorities to enforce stricter regulations on childcare centers to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

